Senate Bill 514 Printer's Number 477
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 477
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
514
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, BROWN AND STEFANO, MARCH 25, 2025
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
MARCH 25, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 10, 1981 (P.L.214, No.67), entitled "An
act relating to the lawful conduct of bingo, prescribing
penalties and making a repeal," further providing for rules
for licensing and operation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5(c) of the act of July 10, 1981
(P.L.214, No.67), known as the Bingo Law, is amended by adding a
paragraph to read:
Section 5. Rules for licensing and operation.
* * *
(c) Operation.--Each licensed association shall comply with
the following restrictions and rules governing the operation of
bingo:
* * *
(14) A licensed association may sell tickets to its
bingo event online.
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
