Senate Bill 514 Printer's Number 477

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 477 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 514 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, BROWN AND STEFANO, MARCH 25, 2025 REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, MARCH 25, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of July 10, 1981 (P.L.214, No.67), entitled "An act relating to the lawful conduct of bingo, prescribing penalties and making a repeal," further providing for rules for licensing and operation. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 5(c) of the act of July 10, 1981 (P.L.214, No.67), known as the Bingo Law, is amended by adding a paragraph to read: Section 5. Rules for licensing and operation. * * * (c) Operation.--Each licensed association shall comply with the following restrictions and rules governing the operation of bingo: * * * (14) A licensed association may sell tickets to its bingo event online. * * * Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

