Senate Bill 514 Printer's Number 477

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - PRINTER'S NO. 477

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

514

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, BROWN AND STEFANO, MARCH 25, 2025

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

MARCH 25, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 10, 1981 (P.L.214, No.67), entitled "An

act relating to the lawful conduct of bingo, prescribing

penalties and making a repeal," further providing for rules

for licensing and operation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5(c) of the act of July 10, 1981

(P.L.214, No.67), known as the Bingo Law, is amended by adding a

paragraph to read:

Section 5. Rules for licensing and operation.

* * *

(c) Operation.--Each licensed association shall comply with

the following restrictions and rules governing the operation of

bingo:

* * *

(14) A licensed association may sell tickets to its

bingo event online.

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

