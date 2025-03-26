Michigan books can feed the need to read during National Reading Month and beyond

March in Michigan: It’s a season of change that may have some still wanting to curl up under a cozy blanket with a good book while others long to stretch out on a beach blanket … with a good book.

March is also National Reading Month, so what better time to consider the wealth of literature for all ages that explores Michigan’s natural wonders and the people who live here?

The librarians at the Library of Michigan in Lansing are ready to help anyone hankering to read about our Great Lakes State, from fictional to factual to field guides and more.

“The value of our waterways and the stories of our great state equally nurture the lives of all Michiganders,” said State Librarian Randy Riley. “Through both reading and experiencing our natural world, we strengthen our minds and expand our understanding of the environment we live in. Each ignites a passion for our state that renews from generation to generation.”

The library’s mission is to collect, preserve, and provide access to the story of Michigan and to support local libraries as community anchors. Its comprehensive collection of Michigan-related material includes books, documents, journals, and more.

And with more than 640 local libraries and branches statewide, plus 11 traveling bookmobiles, chances are Michigan reading is close at hand for almost any Michigander.