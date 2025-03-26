Building Climate Resilience and Empowering Rural Communities in Mongolia

Transcript

Mongolia is an incredibly diverse country. But above all, it is the land of the blue sky. And under this blue sky for thousands of years, much of life has revolved around one thing: grass.

Grass needs three ingredients: the blue sky, water, and soil. These three ingredients gave birth to the world's largest group of nomadic people. Millions of cattle, sheep, horses, camels, yaks and goats roam the steppes, deserts, mountains and valleys of Mongolia. Under this vast blue sky, the nomadic way of life has persisted for centuries. To this day, the Mongolian people proudly celebrate their rich heritage and uphold their traditions. From a young age, they are deeply connected to the land and waters that sustain them.

But the ingredients of this way of life are changing. And with them, the hopes and futures of the Mongolian people. The country is rapidly modernizing, while a harsher climate, with more frequent droughts and extreme weather, has made life in rural areas increasingly unattractive.

To address these challenges and build resilience to critical climate vulnerabilities in rural communities, the Asian Development Bank has launched an innovative technical assistance project.

Shannon Christine Cowlin, Country Director, Mongolia Resident Mission, Asian Development Bank

And this project is really unique in that it engages local civil society organizations in implementing climate adaptation measures such as improved watershed management, biodiversity conservation, and promoting sustainable tourism activities.

Ganaa Lhagvaa, Governor, Bogd Soum

In our Gobi region, water is one of the most crucial issues. Especially for our camels, horses, and cattle.

Batsaikhan Purev, Project Supervisor, Esun-Erdene Cooperative

The flows of the Tuin River and Shargaljuut River are disappearing, Orog Lake is now at risk of drying up

Bayankhishig Baasanbogtokh, Yak herder

Climate change has caused significant difficulties in livestock herding over the past few years. Dzuds and extreme colds are becoming more common. Due to the decreased yield of grass and forage, herding animals becomes extremely challenging.

Shannon Christine Cowlin, Country Director, Mongolia Resident Mission, Asian Development Bank

In Mongolia, when you have a dry summer that’s followed by an extreme winter, this is a condition known as dzud. And this can decimate entire herds. It is clear that natural changes are occurring and they are becoming increasingly apparent.

Batbayar Zeneemyadar, Director, Water Authority of Mongolia

Unfortunately, it is now too late to debate the existence of climate change or its effects. We've reached a point where we must take actions, regardless of whether it succeeds or fails.

Choikhand Janchivlamdan, Director, Climate Change Research and Cooperation Centre

One major example of these efforts is the technical assistance (TA) project implemented by the Asian Development Bank. As part of the TA project, 28 subprojects were carried out across three aimags.

Togookhuu Khasag, Herder

I am very grateful to your project to all those supporting countries. Thanks to your help we are able to bring water here in abundance.

