March 31 Deadline to Apply for Several Disaster Assistance Programs Fast Approaching

LOS ANGELES – March 31 is the last day to apply for or submit information for several key disaster assistance programs for individuals impacted by the Los Angeles Wildfires.

Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

On the FEMA App.

By calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, give FEMA your number for that service. Assistance is available in multiple languages. Lines are open Sunday–Saturday, from 4 a.m.- 10 p.m. Pacific.

At a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). Visit a DRC at one of the addresses below: UCLA Research Park West

10850 West Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Open Mon. – Sat.: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Altadena Disaster Recovery Center

540 West Woodbury Rd.

Altadena, CA 91001

Open Mon. – Sat.: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For an American Sign Language video on how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance.

Submit a Right of Entry form to LA County:

Apply for SBA Low-Interest Disaster Loans:

Online at sba.gov/disaster

By calling SBA’s Customer Service Center hotline at 800-659-2955. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability may dial 711 to access relay services.

SBA’s Customer Service Center hotline at People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability may dial to access relay services. By emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov

At a Disaster Recovery Center or Business Recovery Center, where you can submit a completed application or SBA representatives can help you apply. To find a BRC near you, go to Appointment.sba.gov .

where you can submit a completed application or SBA representatives can help you apply. To find a BRC near you, go to Applications for disaster loans may be submitted online using the MySBA Loan Portal at https://lending.sba.gov or other locally announced locations.



For the latest information about California's recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4856.

California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.