Avotres Inc. Founder and CSO, Dr. Hong Jiang Presented at the 7th Treg-Directed Therapies Summit

Dr. Hong Jiang presented at 7th Treg-Directed Therapies Summit.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avotres proudly announces the successful presentation, titled as “Analyzing the Q/E CD8+ Treg Pathway to Unlock Effective Clinical Applications: Q/E CD8+Treg Pathway Directed Therapy for Type 1 Diabetes”, by its Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Hong Jiang, at the 7th Treg-Directed Therapies Summit , held from March 25-27, 2025, in Boston, MA, took place on March 25 at 9:30 AM EST during the Treg Biology Focus Day.Dr. Jiang’s presentation provided groundbreaking insights into the Q/E CD8+ Treg pathway, a unique mechanism critical to immune regulation and therapeutic advancements.She detailed:• The underlying biology of the Q/E CD8+ Treg pathway and its role in “Peripheral self-nonself discrimination" process during adaptive immunity, which is to complete the entire “self-nonself discrimination” process for achieving and maintaining self-tolerance status, after the central thymic negative selection has been successfully accomplished.• Key findings from preclinical in-vitro and in vivo studies in two autoimmune diseases animal models NOD and EAE, and 8 human ex vivo studies in auto-immune diseases, including Type 1 Diabetes, Multiple Sclerosis, Psoriasis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus, Vitiligo, Dermatomyositis and Pemphigus.• Safety and efficacy results from recently completed Phase I/II clinical trials in Type 1 Diabetes.• Innovative platforms for drug manufacturing and precision detective assay system development.Dr. Jiang’s insights were met with enthusiasm from attendees, including top researchers, industry leaders, and biotech innovators. Her findings highlighted the potential of the Q/E CD8+ Treg pathway to transform immune tolerance therapies, offering new hope for patients with autoimmune diseases.“The response to our research has been overwhelmingly positive, reinforcing the significance of the Q/E CD8+ Treg pathway in advancing immune therapies,” said Dr. Jiang. “I was honored to engage in meaningful discussions with colleagues and look forward to furthering collaborations that will drive this research forward.”The 7th Treg-Directed Therapies Summit once again proved to be a premier gathering for those at the forefront of regulatory T cell research. The event facilitated the exchange of cutting-edge ideas and fostered collaborations aimed at accelerating the development of next-generation immune therapies.For more information about Dr. Jiang’s presentation or to discuss potential collaborations with Avotres, please contact Tuochuan Dong at tuochuan.dong@avotres.com.About AvotresAvotres is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel immune-regulating therapies targeting autoimmune diseases and other immune disorders. By leveraging the power of regulatory T cells, Avotres aims to revolutionize treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes.

