Avotres Presents Clinical Data for AVT001, a Novel Dendritic Cell Vaccine for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes at ADA2023
• AVT001 is an investigational autologous dendritic cell-based vaccine for the treatment of new onset T1DCEDAR KNOLLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Avotres Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company developing transformational immune therapies for autoimmune diseases, cancers, and transplantation, announced today the presentation of Day 150 clinical data from a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled T1D phase 1/2 combined study (n=25) for AVT001 at both ePoster Theater (June 24, 2023) and general poster session (June 25, 2023) at 2023 American Diabetes Association (ADA) 83rd Scientific Session (June 23-26, 2023).
Presented findings include:
• AVT001 treatment was safe and well tolerated
• Significant preservation of endogenous insulin secretion at day 150 (C-peptide change from baseline, P value < 0.0001) comparing to the placebo group.
• No significant difference in HbA1c or insulin utilization from baseline between the groups
• More robust treatment effect tends to be associated with younger age, lower baseline insulin requirement, higher fasting C-peptide, and higher C-peptide AUC at baseline
• More than 90% of those screened had evidence of a reversible defect in HLA-E restricted CD8+ Treg function
• Evidence of correction of HLA-E restricted CD8+ Treg dysfunction provides direct mechanistic support for the approach
• First clinical evidence that a DC-based vaccine targeting HLA-E restricted CD8+ Tregs can delay progression of T1D in people
The poster “Novel Autologous Dendritic Cell Therapy AVT001 for Type 1 Diabetes” (Abstract #2023-A-3807-Diabetes) can be accessed from the Avotres website.
The abstract with one-year data from the same study has been accepted by European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) for an oral presentation at its annual meeting. “The excellent safety profile, mechanistic data, and preservation of C-peptide AUC compared to placebo increases confidence in this novel treatment mechanism for the treatment of persons with T1D.” said Jason Gaglia, MD, MMSc, Principal Investigator of the T1D trial. “We look forward to sharing the Day 360 results at EASD in October 2023.”
“2023 is an exciting year for us. We have presented Day 150 data at ADA and will be ready to submit a clinical paper with Day 360 data to a top scientific journal shortly. We sincerely hope we can bring this drug to the finish line for the benefits of T1D patients.” said Dr. Hong Jiang, Founder, and Chief Scientific Officer of Avotres.
About AVT001
AVT001 is an investigational autologous dendritic cell-based vaccine for a broad spectrum of autoimmune diseases. It specifically targets restoring the normal function of the HLA-E restricted CD8+ T cell mediated regulatory pathway to effectively re-establish peripheral self-tolerance which has been impaired in the majority of the patients suffering from a variety of autoimmune diseases. The dysfunction of this pathway is considered potentially responsible for the onset of a broad spectrum of autoimmune diseases as a common root cause.
About Avotres
Avotres Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing transformational immunotherapies for autoimmune diseases, cancers, and transplantation rejection. Targeting these therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, we apply cutting edge science to unveil a potentially paradigm shifting scientific conceptual framework mediated by a novel immunological regulatory pathway in the hope to transform the treatment for millions of patients. We consider it our mission to tackle these diseases from their root cause(s) and aim to reach the goal of relieving patients from the disease burden. Find out more at www.avotres.com.
