Working Visit of Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, 25 March 2025

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat is currently in Beijing on a Working Visit.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat was hosted to breakfast by Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao in Beijing today.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng and Minister Liu noted that Singapore and China would be marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, as well as other bilateral milestones such as the 10th anniversary of the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative. Deputy Prime Minister Heng and Minister Liu welcomed both countries’ strong people-to-people and party-to-party relations, which have enhanced mutual understanding between both sides. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

25 MARCH 2025