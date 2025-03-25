Official Visit of French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, 25 March 2025

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot made an official visit to Singapore on 25 March 2025.

Minister Barrot called on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. Prime Minister Wong and Senior Minister Teo affirmed the close and substantive ties between Singapore and France, including our strong cooperation in areas like trade and investments, defence and security, education, culture, and frontier and emerging technologies. They also looked forward to the upgrade of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Singapore in May 2025.

Minister Barrot was hosted to lunch by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, where they discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation on areas like artificial intelligence and energy. Minister Balakrishnan welcomed France’s and the EU’s interest in stepping up its engagement with ASEAN, including in areas like the digital economy and cross-border electricity trading. Minister Balakrishnan encouraged more French companies to establish a presence in Singapore, which can serve as a gateway to the rest of Southeast Asia. The Ministers also had an exchange of views on international and regional developments, and reaffirmed the shared commitment by both countries to uphold and strengthen the rules-based international order.

