Attorney General Bird Statement on Ensuring Age-Appropriate Books in Schools

DES MOINES—A federal district court today re-blocked a critical Iowa law that ensures the books in K-12 schools are age-appropriate. This decision follows the federal appellate court’s ruling that allowed Iowa to continue enforcing its law. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement in response: 

“As a mom, I know how important it is to keep schools a safe place for kids to learn and grow. Parents shouldn’t have to worry about what materials their kids have access to when they’re not around. This common sense law makes certain that the books kids have access to in school classrooms and libraries are age-appropriate. I’m going to keep on fighting to uphold our law that protects schoolchildren and parental rights.” 

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov

