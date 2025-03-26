Submit Release
Governor Newsom honors fallen King City Police Department Sergeant

On March 25, 2025, Sergeant Kenedy experienced a medical emergency while on-duty and passed away. Sergeant Kenedy began his career with the King City Police Department in 2014 as a patrol officer. He was promoted to Police Sergeant in January 2020. 

He is survived by his wife and parents.

In honor of Sergeant Kenedy, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

