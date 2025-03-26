StorageMax Announces Grand Opening of Climate-Controlled Expansion at Flora Location

StorageMax Flora Expansion

The Flora expansion includes 391 new climate-controlled units, bringing the facility's total capacity to 896 units.

This milestone marks another significant step forward in our commitment to providing best-in-class storage solutions for our customers” — Nick Newcomb, CEO of StorageMax

FLORA, MS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StorageMax is proud to announce the grand opening of its climate-controlled expansion at StorageMax Flora , further enhancing its ability to provide secure and convenient storage solutions to the Flora community and beyond. The expansion includes 391 new climate-controlled units, bringing the facility's total capacity to 896 units.Located at 698 U.S. 49 Flora, MS 39071, StorageMax acquired the existing 505 traditional drive-up units in December 2022. The newly added climate-controlled units were constructed on an adjacent vacant parcel, providing customers with additional secure, temperature-regulated storage options.The Flora facility is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tenants have access to their units seven days a week from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The facility features advanced security measures, including individualized access codes, security surveillance, and remote access via the StorageMax App.For added convenience, StorageMax Flora also offers a Free Move-In truck for customer use and sells essential moving and packing supplies in the rentaloffice.“We are thrilled to officially open our doors to serve the Flora community and beyond,” said Nick Newcomb, CEO of StorageMax. “This milestone marks another significant step forward in our commitment to providing best-in-class storage solutions for our customers. The expansion of StorageMax Flora reflects the continued growth and success of our company, as well as our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”Newcomb added, “This property would not be complete without the support of our local partners. I want to thank Shane Ormon Construction, Amy Trim Architecture, Dean Engineering, and Citizens National Bank for their collaboration and dedication throughout this process. Their hard work and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in bringing this project to life.”StorageMax Flora is managed by Rebecca Kellogg, a Flora native. The company would like to extend heartfelt congratulations to Rebecca on the birth of her first child back in February.A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion will be held later this spring.Please follow StorageMax on social media for updates on the official ribbon-cutting event.For more information about StorageMax Flora and its storage solutions, visit https://www.stomax.com/view-locations?cities=Flora&states=MS About StorageMax:StorageMax is a trusted leader in self-storage solutions, offering secure, climate-controlled, and drive-up storage options across the Southeast. With a focus on customer service and advanced security, StorageMax provides convenient and reliable storage solutions for personal and business needs.

