Idahoan Alex Adams nominated to serve in Trump administration

Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today on President Donald Trump’s nomination of Idahoan Alex Adams to serve as the Assistant Secretary for the Administration of Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

“Alex Adams brings a highly strategic and visionary approach to achieving my priorities for Idaho. As my longtime budget director, he helped us champion record red tape reductions, historic tax relief, and huge wins for Idaho public education and workforce training. In under one year at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, he completely transformed and improved Idaho’s child welfare system to better serve our state’s most vulnerable children and the generous foster families who care for them. I am grateful to President Trump for his nomination of yet another Idahoan to a key post, and I am excited to see the positive changes to come at HHS with Alex in such an important leadership position,” Governor Little said.

Adams is the third Idahoan to be appointed to a key position in the Trump administration.

Adams has been director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare since June of 2024. He was the administrator of the Governor’s Division of Financial Management from 2019 to 2024. Adams also recently served as interim director of the Idaho Public Charter School Commission and was executive director of the Idaho Board of Pharmacy. Prior to joining the Board of Pharmacy, Adams was Vice President of Pharmacy Programs at the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, an Arlington, VA, trade association that represents over 40,000 pharmacies nationwide.

Adams earned his bachelor’s degree and Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Toledo in Ohio, graduating as class valedictorian, and he earned his Master of Public Health degree from Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.