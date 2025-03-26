Future Forward Women U.S. Gender Wage Gap Report Shows Gender Pay Gap Here Until 2068, Longer for Black and Latina Women

Image credit: Future Forward Women Image credit: Future Forward Women Future Foward Women Logo

The report ranks all 50 states for wage equality and shows the pay gap has narrowed by just one percent. The gap could continue for 40+ more years.

Our latest research and report show that the gender wage gap remains a persistent and nagging threat to women’s economic security and well-being, robbing them of more than $400,000 in career earnings.” — C. Nicole Mason, PhD, President/CEO of Future Forward Women

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Report: The U.S. Gender Wage Gap Report from Future Forward Women ranks all 50 states for wage equality. Data shows that in 2024, the pay gap experienced a historic widening, and it has narrowed by just one percent this year, revealing a potential for 40+ more years of the gender wage gap to continue.

“Our latest research and report show that the gender wage gap remains a persistent and nagging threat to women’s economic security and well-being, robbing them of more than $400,000 in career earnings,” said C. Nicole Mason, PhD, President/CEO of Future Forward Women.

“The state-by-state rankings demonstrate that sound, women and family-friendly public policies, workplace transparency and fairness, and rooting out outdated hiring practices and compensation schemes are critical to closing the gender wage gap. We all have a role to play.”

NEW REPORT: Rhode Island has the smallest disparity between male and female earnings while Utah ranks last - 51st in the nation - for gender pay equity and has the most significant gender earnings disparity.

Highlights and Toplines:

Rhode Island has the smallest gender pay gap in the nation, with women’s earnings closely matching those of men. There, women earn 99.6 cents for every dollar earned by men.

The pay gap for younger men and women is only about .5 cents. In many cities and major metropolitan areas, women under 30 earn as much as or more than their male counterparts.

There is no state where Black women earn more than 74 cents for every dollar men earn.

Among all women, Native women experience the most significant gender pay gap, earning just 52 cents for every dollar.

Lifetime Wage Gap Impacts

On average, women lose approximately $10,000 in earnings annually to the gender wage gap. For women of color, the loss in earnings is more substantial and is closer to $15,000-$20,000 annually.

Over a 40-year career, it is estimated that women will lose an estimated $400,000 to the gender pay gap. Lost earnings represent not just money that could have been funneled into retirement accounts, childcare fees, or toward building savings to create financial stability but it also means women aren’t adding more into the economy overall.

Women of Color and the Gender Wage Gap

Among all women, Native women experience the most significant gender pay gap, earning just 52 cents for every dollar men earn. Black women earn 66 cents for every dollar, while Latina women earn 58 cents for every dollar. Asian women have the smallest gender pay gap compared to men, earning 93 cents. Due to reduced earnings, this data shows the gender wage gap can delay reaching major financial milestones and goals such as homeownership, paying for their children’s college tuition, paying off debt, or starting a business.

“If businesses, employers, states, and communities work together, we can close the gender wage gap in one generation. We can’t afford to leave this issue for a new generation of leaders and workers to solve,” said C. Nicole Mason, PhD, President and CEO of Future Forward Women.

The U.S. Gender Wage Gap Report is Future Forward Women’s second research report; the first was the U.S. Women’s Power and Influence Index, a state-by-state ranking of women’s power and influence across all fifty states. It was released on March 8th, International Women’s Day, at The Meteor’s annual Meet the Moment event at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City.

To read the full report, click here: https://futureforwardwomen.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/U.s-Gender-wage-Brief.pdf

To read the full U.S. Women's Power and Influence Index, click here: https://futureforwardwomen.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Final-FFW-Power-and-Influence-Index-Report-1.pdf

# # #

About Future Forward Women

Future Forward Women is a new national initiative to build women’s power and influence in the U.S. We unite, convene, and support catalytic leaders, organizations, and changemakers committed to driving lasting change in the lives of women, girls, and families. Our goal is to WIN big for women and families across all 50 states.

To visit Future Forward Women's website, click here: https://futureforwardwomen.org

Contact Katie Waldron, Senior Publicist | katie@futureforwardwomen.org

C Nicole Mason

Future Forward Women

+1 202-893-9554

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.