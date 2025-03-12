Washington, D.C. and Massachusetts top list of the best places in the U.S. for Women’s Power and Influence, Alabama last

Future Foward Women Logo Future Forward Women U.S. Women's Power and Influence Index Report Cover

New Report: Washington, D.C. holds the top position in the nation regarding women’s power and influence. Alabama and Mississippi rank last.

Our latest report reveals State boundaries impact women’s earnings, ability to support their families, access to quality health care, and political power.”” — C. Nicole Mason, PhD

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW REPORT: Washington, D.C. and Massachusetts top list of the best places in the U.S. for Women’s Power and Influence, Alabama and Mississippi vie for bottom spot

Report finds women in top-ranked states have higher earnings and levels of educational attainment, are healthier, less likely to live in poverty, and that those states have family-and-woman friendly policies, including access to abortion care.

As the Trump Administration threatens deep cuts to safety net programs like SNAP and Medicare, and DOGE continues to slash jobs, women and families in bottom-ranked states will suffer the most.

On International Women’s Day, a new report from Future Forward Women finds significant disparities across states regarding power, influence, and overall well-being for women and families. The U.S. Women’s Power and Influence Index Report evaluates the economic security and well-being, health and safety, civic engagement and political inclusion, as well as public policy and legal protections for women in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Future Forward Women’s Power and Influence Index and its state-by-state ranking was released on March 8th, International Women’s Day, at The Meteor’s annual Meet the Moment event at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City.

The overarching goals of the Index are to benchmark women’s progress, inform public policies at the local, state and federal levels, and generate fresh and compelling strategies to build their power and influence in all the arenas of life that matter.

Future Forward Women is a bold new initiative to build women’s power and influence in the U.S. We support catalytic leaders, organizations, and changemakers committed to driving lasting change in the lives of women, girls, and families.

KEY REPORT FINDINGS:

Washington, D.C. holds the top position in the nation regarding women’s power and influence. The should-be state claims the number one position in the ranking because of its supportive public policies for women and families, strong health outcomes, and a significant presence of women in influential roles. Women in the District earn more than their counterparts in any other state and possess the highest bachelor’s degrees nationwide.

Massachusetts, New York, Maryland, and Vermont round out the list of the top five states for women’s power and influence in the U.S. Each state ranked in the top 10 on all four dimensions of power and influence.

Alabama ranks the worst in the U.S. for women's power and influence. The state earned nearly negative scores due to its lack of support for policies and legislation that support women, families, and equitable health outcomes. Mississippi ranked second to last.

Tennessee, Arkansas, and South Carolina are the three other states in the bottom five for women’s power and influence.

Women and Political Power: The Future Forward Women Political Power sub-index shows that political representation and power in various states do not always guarantee women- and family-friendly policies. Florida and Texas rank third and fourth in the nation for political power for women, respectively.

Women of Color and Power and Influence: In the top 10 states for Women’s Power and Influence, women of color held more power and influence in the states than those states that ranked in the bottom 10 states in the index.

Abortion Access in Top Ranked States: In the top four ranked states in the Index, abortion care and access is guaranteed by the state’s constitution. In D.C., abortion is legal and accessible, and in 2022, the District passed a safe haven bill to protect reproductive rights.

“Our latest report reveals that women in the U.S. live in two separate Americas, divided by state lines. State boundaries impact women’s earnings, ability to support their families, access to quality health care, and political power,” said C. Nicole Mason, PhD, President and CEO of Future Forward Women.

“The findings are made more pressing when we consider the significant cuts to the federal workforce, nearly half of whom are women, alongside threats to SNAP and Medicare. In this moment, we must do more to protect and support women and families, regardless of whether they reside in a blue, purple, or red state,” she said.

Meet the Moment was designed to gather women of every age and community dedicated to creating a better future,” said Cindi Leive, CEO and co-founder of The Meteor. “We’re thrilled that Future Forward Women will be launching at the event, and honored to host Dr. Mason as she presents the findings of the first U.S. Women’s Power and Influence Index. At a time when women and our allies need to build power rapidly, this data leads the way.”

To read the full report, click here: https://futureforwardwomen.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/Final-FFW-Power-and-Influence-Index-Report-1.pdf

About Future Forward Women

Future Forward Women is a new national initiative to build women’s power and influence in the U.S. We unite, convene and support catalytic leaders, organizations, and changemakers committed to driving lasting change in the lives of women, girls, and families. Our goal is to WIN big for women and families across all 50 states.

About The Meteor

The Meteor is a media company committed to using the power of journalism and storytelling to illuminate the modern movement for gender equity and racial justice. Fueled by an innovative collective of writers, filmmakers, artists, and activists, we work across all platforms—digital, audio, film, social, and live experiences—to engage audiences, connect communities, and transform culture.

