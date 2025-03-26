VIPC Awards Technology Commercialization Grant to Magothy River Technologies to Demo Advanced Autopilot Capabilities for Unmanned Marine Vehicles

Magothy is pioneering technology to improve long-range, unmanned marine vessel operation in public waterways.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Herndon, Virginia-based startup Magothy River Technologies LLC has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $100,000. Harnessing sensing and perception capabilities, considered key enabling technologies, Magothy is developing and delivering novel solutions for the unmanned marine industry.

Magothy’s flagship product, Magothy Autopilot, is a professional autopilot providing advanced perception, navigation, and control capabilities for marine unmanned systems, both surface and underwater. Magothy Autopilot was designed for military applications and provides unparalleled steadiness for the most demanding payloads. Utilizing novel GNSS spoofing detection and non-GNSS-based navigation schemes, Magothy Autopilot excels in contested environments. VIPC funding, along with matching funds and other material support from the Office of Naval Research, will be used to demonstrate the Magothy Autopilot’s advanced perception capabilities and long-duration autonomous boat operation in public waters.

“Our company is focused on turning cutting-edge theory into useful autonomy. Regular training and use of the Magothy Autopilot by U.S. warfighters gives us the insight to provide functionality that allows the operator to focus on the mission instead of the vehicle. Combined with our affordable pricing we are enabling unmanned vehicles to be true force multipliers,” said Christopher J. Cannell, Magothy President and Founder. “Our competitive advantage lies in our innovative control, navigation, and autonomy technology, backed by over two decades of experience in marine autonomous systems, a milestone that few companies can match. VIPC’s support will help us harness this advantage and grow our addressable market within the public sector and U.S. Department of Defense.”

Over the course of the CCF project, an unmanned boat outfitted with Magothy’s technology and other high-end sensors will travel 80 miles, from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren to Naval Air Station Patuxent River. The mission will showcase the boat’s ability to autonomously plan and safely execute actions in a dynamic unstructured environment. It will also demonstrate the Magothy Autopilot’s predictable and reliable performance in these situations.

The company has previously received funding from VIPC’s Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) to enhance the competitiveness of their federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) proposal strategy. The FFAP program allowed Magothy to hire Virginia-based consultants who aided in developing strategies for writing Navy SBIR proposals. Funding for this project is provided through a Defense Logistics Agency purchase of goods and services. These funds, along with the CCF award, will allow Magothy to integrate and test new perception and autonomy capabilities of its professional autopilot on a Navy-owned vessel.

“Sensing and perception are key enabling technologies for marine autopilots, and Magothy is innovating through unique expertise in non-GPS and contested navigation and engagement with the defense military market,” said Joe Benevento, VIPC President and CEO. “VIPC’s commercialization grant facilitates an exciting opportunity to validate R&D work they have underway and we look forward to the success of their autopilot test and to seeing this Commonwealth startup advance a flexible, cost-effective autonomy solution for the U.S. military and commercial industry.”

About Magothy River Technologies

Magothy River Technologies LLC, known as "Magothy," stands at the forefront of the unmanned marine vehicle industry, specializing in perception, navigation, and control. Magothy's professional autopilot, Magothy Autopilot, boasts advanced AI perception capabilities; GPS spoofing detection; novel non-GNSS based navigation; and unequalled control over the most demanding unmanned vehicles. With a strong focus on military research and development, Magothy River Technologies excels in translating theoretical concepts into practical applications. To learn more, visit www.magothyrt.com.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

Connecting innovators with opportunities. VIPC operates as the nonprofit corporation on behalf of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA). VIPA / VIPC is Virginia’s designated authority for leading innovation and economic development in the Commonwealth of Virginia through research, commercialization, and technology advancement; entrepreneurship, startup, and venture capital growth; and regional ecosystem, innovation network, and industry sector expansion. As part of its operations, VIPC helps attract and catalyze private investment into early-stage startup companies, provides research and technology commercialization grants to universities and entrepreneurs, and offers resource and funding support for entrepreneurial ecosystems, innovation networks, and public-private partnerships at local, state, federal levels.

VIPC’s programs include: Virginia Invests | Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Entrepreneurial Ecosystems Development | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center (PSIC) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement.

For more information, please visit www.VIPC.org. Explore the latest news from VIPC and images from VIPC-supported stakeholder events. Follow VIPC on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) accepts applications and awards funding to university research partners and entrepreneurial startups at the earliest stages of technology commercialization along the innovation continuum. These commercialization grants support R&D and early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or minimum viable products (MVPs), customer pilots, and intellectual property protection. For more information on CCF funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit www.VIPC.org.

DISTRIBUTION STATEMENT A. Approved for public release distribution unlimited. DCN #2025-3-17-743.

