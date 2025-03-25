West Virginian Renters may be eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– West Virginia renters in Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Wayne, and Wyoming counties who experienced losses due to the winter floods from February 15 – 18, 2025 may be eligible for disaster recovery assistance from FEMA and the U.S Small Business Administration (SBA).

Renters may be eligible for Individual Assistance grants from FEMA to help with such disaster-related expenses as:

Renting a new place to live when the renter’s previous home was significantly damaged or lost due to the disaster.

Disaster-related medical and dental expenses.

Replacement or repair of necessary personal property lost or damaged in the disaster, such as appliances and furniture; textbooks and computers used by students; and work equipment or tools used by the self-employed.

Repair or replacement of vehicles damaged by the disaster.

Accepting FEMA funds will not affect eligibility for Social Security – including Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – Medicare, Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or other federal benefit programs.

Renters who sustained losses can apply for assistance in several ways:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov.

Downloading the FEMA App.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 . Phone lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, please provide FEMA your number for that service.

. Speaking with someone in person. Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be on the ground in impacted communities, walking door-to-door to share information and help residents apply for FEMA assistance. In coordination with the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (WVEMD) and officials in impacted counties, FEMA has opened a Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Logan, Mercer, McDowell, Mingo, and Wyoming Counties. At a Disaster Recovery Center, you can get help applying for federal assistance, update your application, and learn about other resources available.



Logan County Disaster Recovery Center Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center Southern WV Community & Technical College 100 College Drive Logan, WV 25601 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Closed Sundays Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Hours of operation: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Closed Sundays Closed April 26 McDowell County (Welch) Disaster Recovery Center McDowell County Disaster (Bradshaw) Recovery Center Board of Education Office 900 Mount View High School Road Welch, WV 24801 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday March 29: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather dependent Closed on Sundays Bradshaw Town Hall 10002 Marshall Hwy Bradshaw, WV 24817 Hours of operation: Monday to Saturday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed Sundays Mingo County Disaster Recovery Center Wyoming County Disaster Recovery Center Williamson Campus 1601 Armory Drive Williamson, WV 25661 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays Wyoming Court House 24 Main Ave Pineville, WV 24874 Hours of operation: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays

DRCs are open to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

In addition to applying for FEMA assistance, renters can also apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loan. Residents can apply online at sba.gov/disaster, call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Those who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability should dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

Follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA's Facebook page or Espanol page and at FEMA's YouTube account. Also, follow on X FEMA_Cam.

For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.