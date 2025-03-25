One Month Left To Apply for FEMA Assistance Following February Severe Storms and Flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Johnson, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Simpson and Woodford counties who experienced damage or losses caused by the February severe storms and floods have one month to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline to apply for federal assistance is April 25.

Applicants who wish to apply for disaster assistance should have the following information ready for their registration: Social Security number; pre-disaster address of the primary residence; name of all occupants of the pre-disaster household, types of insurance coverage; current telephone number and mailing address; bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of financial assistance, if eligible.

Survivors should keep their contact information updated with FEMA as the agency may need to call to schedule a home inspection or get additional information.

Disaster assistance is not a substitute for insurance and is not intended to compensate for all losses caused by a disaster. The assistance is intended to meet basic needs and supplement disaster recovery efforts.

The first step to receive FEMA assistance is to apply. There are four ways to apply: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or calling 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for FEMA assistance, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.