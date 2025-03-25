Five ways to reduce waste in the fashion industry

As the industry and consumers adopt circular business models and shift away from fast fashion to more durable products and sustainable consumption, it will be important to support producing countries, so they are not left behind in the transition, Tonda adds.

Just 1 per cent of the fibres available for use in new apparel, fabrics and cloths for furnishing, and footwear come from recycled textiles, finds Textile Exchange, a non-governmental organization.

To increase recycling, Tonda says municipalities can invest in infrastructure for collecting textile waste, like clothing banks, which allow people to drop off their old garments. They can also expand fabric recycling programmes. Meanwhile, national governments can implement extended producer responsibility programmes, which make manufacturers – as opposed to municipalities and consumers – responsible for what happens to clothes at the end of their life. Many countries are beginning to do this.

More than 15,000 chemicals are used in textile manufacturing, according to an article in the journal Springer Nature. Some chemicals, like those added to make clothes flame retardant and stain resistant, are hazardous and can build up in the environment for decades, potentially harming humans, animals and the planet. These chemical cocktails can also interact in complex ways and make it hard to safely recycle garments.

That’s why Tonda says it’s important for governments to regulate and push for the safe management of hazardous chemicals used in textile production. Meanwhile, clothing brands can ensure their products are made with eco-friendly substances, embracing what experts call “ green and sustainable chemistry ”.

When synthetic clothes are washed and worn, they let loose plastic microfibres, some of which are laden with hazardous chemicals, as found by a study in the journal Microplastics. That’s another reason, Tonda says, brands should design out hazardous chemicals from products. Textile producers, washing machine manufacturers, and municipal wastewater treatment plants aalso all need to gather and share more data on microfibre shedding and effective filters for them, and brands need to provide information to consumers on how to care properly for products, she adds.

To reduce waste, experts say consumers can shop at vintage stores, repair or alter existing clothes, rent pieces for special occasions and swap items with friends. Photo by Science Photo Library via AFP/Caia Image

4. Change the narrative that newer is always better

Critics say the fashion industry, fueled by one of the world’s most powerful marketing engines, has long encouraged consumers to buy more clothes than they need. Clothing production doubled from 2000 to 2015, while the number of times a garment was worn plunged by 36 per cent, found the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

A recent UNEP and UN Climate Change report called on fashion industry insiders – including brand marketers, magazine editors and social media influencers – to counter the new-is-better trend. The report said they can do that by promoting more sustainable lifestyles, pushing clothing brands to scale back production and eliminating messages that encourage overconsumption.

“Brands can create both marketing messages and products that have emotional longevity – where customers are inspired to, and are able to, wear and keep products longer,” says Tonda. “Everyone can encourage people around them to value and be creative with the clothes they already have, rather than buying more.”

To support this, governments can require companies to disclose the environmental impact of the clothes they make, which would help consumers make better informed and more sustainable decisions.

5. Shop less, shop better

While most of the onus for making the fashion industry more sustainable should fall on governments and businesses, Tonda says consumers have an important role to play. She encourages them to “shop within their own wardrobes” and support circular business models. That means, for instance, repairing or altering existing clothes, renting pieces for special occasions, shopping at vintage stores, buying second-hand garments online and swapping items with friends.

If buying new is the only option, Tonda recommends choosing sustainable brands and materials when possible, and focusing on high-quality garments that will stand the test of time.

“Consumers have a tremendous amount of power and by choosing more circular options, they can send a signal to those with the influence and means to make the fashion industry more sustainable,” says Tonda.

