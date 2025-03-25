Submit Release
UNITAR present at the Riga TechGirls Workshop: Design Thinking & Innovation for Societal Change

Amy Tianyi Zhao, Project Lead & Office Manager at UNITAR’s New York Office, delivered a keynote address highlighting UNITAR’s role in bridging the UN’s resources with member states. She thanked Latvia for its active participation in UNITAR’s training programmes and underscored the importance of integrating design thinking into diplomatic efforts.  

UNITAR’s Nyle Pierre shared insights on design thinking’s role in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), drawing from his experience in Somaliland and the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF). He emphasized how structured problem-solving frameworks help field practitioners develop effective, human-centered solutions.

