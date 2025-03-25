UNITAR – DOALOS: Briefing for Delegates on Oceans and the Law of the Sea

24 March 2025, New York, USA – On March 24, 2025, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, in collaboration with the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea (DOALOS) of the UN Office of Legal Affairs, hosted a briefing for delegates on Oceans and the Law of the Sea. The session provided an overview of the legal frameworks governing ocean governance, with a focus on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and its related agreements. A total of 85 participants attended the event in person, underscoring the continued interest and importance of ocean governance in multilateral diplomacy.

