NYPA's First Fully Owned Renewable Energy Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Power Authority (NYPA) has acquired full ownership of a 20 megawatt (MW) solar energy generation project in the town of Fort Edward in Washington County. The Somers Solar project is the first to be acquired, owned and operated by the Power Authority under its expanded authority – signed into law by the Governor in 2023 – and is the first of NYPA’s initial tranche of projects highlighted in its renewables strategic plan, which was announced earlier this year and calls for 3 gigawatts of potential renewable energy growth in New York State.

“With the acquisition of the Somers Solar project, NYPA is taking a significant step forward in its commitment to expand renewable energy resources in New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “The project reflects New York’s efforts to create a greener, more resilient energy system that benefits all New Yorkers, and demonstrates our focus on driving economic growth in local communities while creating good-paying union jobs.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Our first new renewable energy project as part of NYPA’s expanded authority will be the 100% NYPA-owned and NYPA-operated 20 MW Somers Solar project in Washington County. Our role is to bring this project to execution and ensure its efficient and safe operation for generations; that is what NYPA does best.”

The Power Authority, through its wholly-owned subsidiary the New York Renewable Energy Development Holdings Corporation (NYRED), will construct and operate the 20 MW solar generation project on a 150-acre site about 50 miles north of Albany in the Capital Region. The large-scale solar project is estimated to create more than 100 union jobs during construction and operation.

The NYPA Renewables Strategic Plan is a roadmap for NYPA’s renewable energy development under its expanded authority to build additional renewable energy resources to support the State’s clean energy transition.

Previously under development by Edison, N.J.-based CS Energy, the Power Authority’s acquisition of Somers Solar will enable the original developer to reinvest their resources into future renewable project developments.

CS Energy Chief Commercial Officer Eric Millard said, “We are proud to play a key role in advancing New York’s clean energy transition with the development of this solar project. Our commitment to building a clean and sustainable future aligns with New York’s ambitious energy goals, and we look forward to continuing to support it.”

NYPA’s Expanded Authority to Develop Renewable Energy

The 2023-24 Enacted State Budget authorized NYPA to advance renewable energy and support state priorities, building on NYPA’s existing efforts to provide clean, affordable power and expand New York’s transmission system. Specifically, this expanded authority called for NYPA to accelerate renewable energy development, support workforce training, establish the REACH program, support decarbonization efforts across the state, and deactivate its small natural gas power plants in New York City and on Long Island.

Since Governor Kathy Hochul signed the 2023-2024 Enacted State Budget into law, NYPA has made significant progress, including establishing new business structures, filling key roles, making regulatory filings, securing tax rulings, and advancing initial projects. NYPA has also issued a $100 million bond issuance for new renewables and established the new renewables subsidiary, NYRED, to facilitate external capital and protect against project risks.

In January 2025, the Power Authority published its inaugural Renewables Strategic Plan for developing new renewable energy generation projects to supply New Yorkers with affordable, reliable, and emissions-free electricity. The plan outlines 37 projects across New York State, representing a potential of more than 3 GW of renewable energy. The plan also reflects feedback from thousands of stakeholders statewide, sets priorities for projects to be advanced over the next two years and includes the pursuit of additional projects in future updates to the plan.

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “NYPA’s acquisition of this large-scale solar project is the first of its kind under its expanded authority to build renewables. NYPA’s ownership will ensure affordable energy for New Yorkers while creating good paying union jobs and helping us reach our ambitious climate goals.”

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner said, “I am pleased that the New York Power Authority will be developing and operating the Somers Solar Project bringing more jobs to Washington County and providing clean renewable energy at an affordable cost for consumers.”

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.

About NYPA

NYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 17 generating facilities and more than 1,550 circuit-miles of transmission lines. More than 80 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. NYPA finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. For more information visit www.nypa.gov and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr, and Linkedin.