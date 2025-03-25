Submit Release
Bear Lake fishery focus of April 9 public meeting

This is a joint press release between Idaho Fish and Game and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

BEAR LAKE — Fisheries staff from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will share updates on the Bear Lake fishery and work plans for 2025 at an upcoming public meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, at the Garden City Convention Center’s Lakeside Room. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. The Garden City Complex is located at 69 N. Parkway in Garden City, Utah.

