The social security system should help people with mental illness

The government has announced £5 billion cuts in a planned reform of the social security system.

We are incredibly concerned that these reforms could trigger hardship and suffering for those of us severely affected by mental illness.

The social security system should help us, not harm us.

We know that the social security system is broken. The punitive approach of the DWP has resulted in harm too often.

Today’s announcement will not reassure those of us living with mental illness.

People already face an uphill battle to access essential benefits such as Personal Independence Payments (PIP), with mental illness often poorly understood.

The planned changes will make accessing PIP harder. This could have a devastating impact for the people severely affected by mental illness who rely on it to make ends meet.

Removing financial support without a clear plan to address the drivers of mental illness and bring down lengthy waiting lists for treatment will not boost the number of people in work.

It will just deepen the nation’s mental health crisis.

We are deeply frustrated at the handling of this announcement.

The whirlwind of speculation has only increased feelings of anxiety and despair for many.

But these changes are not immediate, and there will be a consultation period.

Amid the uncertainty of what is to come, one thing is for sure: we will always fight for the rights of people severely affected by mental illness.

