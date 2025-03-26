AlignRx Announces Additional New Owner: Pharmacy First

AlignRx

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlignRx LLC is pleased to announce that effective April 1, 2025, Wholesale Alliance LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, which operates as the Pharmacy First pharmacy services administrative organization (PSAO), will become an owner of AlignRx, alongside current owners Pharmacy Providers of Oklahoma, Inc. (PPOk) and Arete Pharmacy Network LLC.

AlignRx bolsters its position in the overall PSAO market with the addition of Pharmacy First. It represents a transformative move in today’s current environment—where pharmacy benefit managers are squeezing pharmacies to their limits, and pharmacies are counting on their PSAO to help them navigate industry complexities.

“AlignRx has always championed the value independent pharmacies bring to their communities,” said AlignRx President Melanie Maxwell. “Bringing Pharmacy First into the AlignRx family, we have created a powerful synergy where we’re laser-focused on the vibrant sustainability and growth of community pharmacy.”

AlignRx provides administrative services to over 3,500 network pharmacies; Pharmacy First provides administrative services to over 2,100 network pharmacies. Collectively, AlignRx will be poised to become the largest PSAO, serving over 5,600 community pharmacies.

“We’re thrilled to witness the expansion of the AlignRx network, as our strategic goals are in full alignment,” said Pharmacy First Chief Executive Officer Todd Wormington, RPh, MBA. “The AlignRx mission of ensuring the long-term prosperity and relevance of community pharmacy in healthcare remains fundamental to our mission.”

In addition to top-rate services, AlignRx differentiates itself in the industry for its wholesaler-agnostic approach. Every independent pharmacy member has the flexibility to choose the supplier that best fits their business needs.

“We are incredibly excited about the future,” said Maxwell. “Our passion for and commitment to community pharmacy is the core of the AlignRx culture.”

About AlignRx

AlignRx LLC is the nation’s largest independently owned PSAO, representing over 3,500 community pharmacies. We empower pharmacy businesses with comprehensive, data-driven solutions built to streamline operations. At AlignRx, every member selects their own wholesaler or buying group. Our mission is to ensure the vitality and growth of community pharmacy. Explore our PSAO, reconciliation, audit, and clinical services at www.AlignRx.org and learn how we add value to pharmacy businesses as a strategic partner.

Legal Disclaimer:

