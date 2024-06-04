AlignRx Terminates Commercial Agreement With Express Scripts Due to Unfair Reimbursement Terms for Community Pharmacy

AlignRx, LLC

Nation's Largest Independently Owned PSAO Stands Firm for Community Pharmacy

Community pharmacies deserve to be compensated fairly for the medications they dispense, ensuring they can remain an integral part of the healthcare community.” — Melanie Maxwell

EDMOND, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlignRx, the nation’s largest independently owned PSAO, notified Express Scripts (ESI) on May 31, 2024, that it is terminating its PSAO-level agreement for commercial business on August 29, 2024. Despite its best efforts to negotiate for a fair and reasonable contract on behalf of community pharmacies, AlignRx ultimately rejected ESI’s final proposed rates. Data analysis by AlignRx showed extending the ESI agreement without significant adjustments in reimbursements would result in a sizeable dollar loss per prescription year over year.

AlignRx has provided solutions to ESI to make the agreement more viable for its community pharmacy network—such as eliminating effective rate contracts and attempting to cap reimbursement discounts so claims would not pay less than the stated contract rate. ESI has refused to negotiate the terms of the agreement and has declined both solutions.

“ESI’s refusal to negotiate fair and reasonable contracts shows the extent to which ESI is disconnected with community pharmacies,” said Melanie Maxwell, President at AlignRx. “Community pharmacies simply cannot afford to fill prescriptions where the business must continuously absorb the bulk of the cost. This is simply unsustainable as a business model.”

AlignRx “is willing to negotiate any agreement with ESI provided it results in fair and transparent reimbursements to community pharmacies,” Maxwell said. “Community pharmacies remain a vital health resource for individuals in their local communities and play an integral role in helping patients to achieve their best possible health outcomes. Like all healthcare providers, they deserve to be compensated fairly.”



About AlignRx, LLC

AlignRx is the nation’s largest independently owned PSAO that does not require owners to purchase from a specific wholesaler or buying group. We offer data-driven solutions built to ensure community pharmacy’s long-term viability. Visit AlignRx.org to explore our comprehensive portfolio of PSAO, reconciliation, audit, and clinical services and to learn how we add value to pharmacy businesses as a strategic partner. For more information, call 888-ALIGNRX (888-254-4679).