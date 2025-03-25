California agency overstepped authority with off-roading ban, appeal court rules

The California Coastal Commission argued off-roaders damage fragile habitat in Oceano Dunes. Only San Luis Obispo County can outright ban them though, a panel of judges ruled.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.