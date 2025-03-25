Hockey’s Biggest Stories Unveiled: Paul Maurice, Steve Simmons & More on NHL Wraparound Podcast

The NHL Wraparound Podcast

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NHL Wraparound Podcast , co-hosted by Neil Smith and Vic Morren, continues to make waves in the hockey world, delivering candid conversations with some of the sport’s most influential figures. From in-depth interviews with coaches and executives to expert analysis of the latest league developments, the podcast remains a must-listen for fans and insiders alike.Episode 51, titled “Top Cat - A Chat with Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice,” is a marquee moment for the NHL Wraparound Podcast . The featured guest is none other than Paul Maurice, the 2024 Stanley Cup-winning head coach of the Florida Panthers. Maurice’s storied career finally reached its zenith when his Panthers overcame the Edmonton Oilers to capture hockey’s ultimate prize last spring.Reflecting on his triumph, Maurice shared, “Winning the Stanley Cup in 2024 was a surreal moment. The feeling just keeps getting better with time. But the real work begins now, as we look to keep building and stay competitive.” His candid discussion offers fans a rare glimpse into the preparation, pressure, and passion that drive a championship team.“Having Paul Maurice on the show was phenomenal. His stories and insights truly reveal the mentality of a champion,” said co-host Neil Smith.Episode 52, “Be-Leaf Them or Not? With Steve Simmons from The Toronto Sun,” takes on the enduring Toronto Maple Leafs’ struggle to end their 58-year Stanley Cup drought. Joined by Steve Simmons, the episode dissects the Leafs' current composition and whether this might finally be the year they break the curse.“Toronto remains one of the most captivating teams to follow because of the expectations and history,” said Neil Smith. “Every season feels like it’s make or break, and this year is no different.”Additionally, the podcast has featured high-profile guests like Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager Don Waddell, who discussed his team’s inspiring push for a playoff berth amid personal tragedy and the excitement surrounding the upcoming Stadium Series game against Detroit.“These interviews provide rare, unfiltered glimpses into the minds of those shaping the NHL today,” Smith remarked. “We want our listeners to feel like they’re part of the conversation.”Listeners can catch all the latest episodes on the NHL Wraparound Podcast’s YouTube channel: NHL Wraparound Podcast. About the NHL Wraparound PodcastThe NHL Wraparound Podcast is a dynamic show that dives deep into the hockey world with interviews, analysis, and insider perspectives. Co-hosted by Neil Smith and Vic Morren, the podcast continues to attract some of the sport’s most influential voices, providing listeners with unparalleled access to the game’s biggest stories.Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.