Gaylord Texan Resort Unveils First-Ever DC Themed “Universe of Light” Super Heroes Lantern Attraction

40 iconic DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains in more than 1,000 glowing lanterns.

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaylord Texan Resort and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) today announced exciting plans to produce an out-of-this-world summer entertainment experience celebrating DC’s legendary stories and characters. The all-new, walkthrough attraction, Universe of Light, will feature multiple worlds and 40 iconic DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains in more than 1,000 glowing lanterns constructed by master artisans from Zigong, China. Universe of Light joins Gaylord Resort’s lineup of original leisure experiences, including Lone Star Christmas, ICE!, Paradise Springs Water Park, and SummerFest. The immersive event will run May 23 – September 1, 2025.

THE EVENT

Spanning an impressive 17,500 square feet, visitors of the attraction will enter the DC Universe and discover 1,000 brilliantly crafted lanterns (up to 24 feet tall) bringing iconic DC locations and beloved characters from the comic book pages to Gaylord Texan Resort on a larger-than-life scale. From Batman’s Gotham City and Wonder Woman’s home of Themyscira to Superman’s Metropolis, each vibrant display captures the action and artistry of DC’s world-renowned storytelling. The attraction will include unique photo moments for fans, including a chance to sit inside the Batmobile, an aerial confrontation between Superman and Lex Luthor high above Metropolis, interactive experiences such as exploring Themyscira, an epic battle between the Justice League and an intergalactic foe, and meet-and-greet opportunities with real-life DC Super Heroes.

THE ARTISTRY

Hailing from Zigong, China, widely known as the "Lantern Capital of the World,” the artistry behind Universe of Light is rooted in a 1,000-year-old tradition of breathtaking craftsmanship. Dating back to the Tang and Song dynasties, Zigong artisans have perfected the intricate process of lantern-making, blending heritage with innovation.

From concept to creation, each impressive superhero lantern is a masterpiece of design and engineering. Skilled artisans begin with meticulous sketches before building hand-shaped frames, draping them in colorful silk, and illuminating them with thousands of LED lights. Every cape, emblem, and expression has been carefully crafted to create a truly immersive experience unlike any other.

FUN FACTS

The scale of this dazzling attraction is nothing short of extraordinary:

• 30 miles of silk – The amount of fabric used to bring the superhero characters and scenes to life.

• 160 artisans – The number of highly skilled Chinese craftsmen who created the immersive display.

• 1,000 glowing lanterns – The number of DC Super Heroes, Super-Villains, and props created.

• 7,911 miles – The distance the master artisans traveled to Gaylord Texan from Zigong, China to build this display.

• 17,500 square feet – The size of the Universe of Light walkthrough superhero attraction including state-of-the-art insulation.

TICKET INFORMATION

This event will be available to overnight resort guests and local daytime visitors. Tickets to Universe of Light are on sale starting today at www.gaylordtexantickets.com.

SNEAK PEEK IMAGERY

Renderings of the event as well as “making of” images of the characters and scenes coming together now can be seen here: https://marrstar.box.com/s/zysgdq7hma9z1mc6a2hkle2hovqt947x.

About Gaylord Texan Resort

The premier resort destination of the American Southwest, Gaylord Texan Resort on Lake Grapevine offers extraordinary environments, 1,814 luxury guest rooms, and four-and-a-half acres of Texas vistas under signature atriums. Amenities include award-winning restaurants & bars, Paradise Springs waterpark (open seasonally), Relâche Spa & Salon, retail shops, and more.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.’ world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division.

