Gaylord Texan Resort Announces 2023 Holiday Events and Activities

ICE! attraction created with two million pounds of hand-carved ice

The resort will delight visitors with dozens of magical holiday events and activities including ICE! made from TWO MILLION POUNDS of hand-carved ice.

We look forward to welcoming families who make it a tradition to come to ICE! every year, as well as those visitors coming for the very first time, to enjoy our magical holiday experiences.” — Chuck Pacioni, General Manager of Gaylord Texan Resort

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA CONTACT: Martha Neibling, Director of Public Relations, Gaylord Texan Resort

ICE!, the annual holiday tradition at Gaylord Hotels, returns November 10, 2023, through December 31, 2023. Using the annual more than two million pounds - or 1,000 tons - of ice, the beloved holiday classic, ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas™' will be brought to life in ice sculpture form by a team of 40 world-class ice artisans from Harbin, China.

The chilly walk-through attraction will feature 10 scenes from the iconic Dr. Seuss story, with characters like The Grinch, of course, as well as his dog Max, Cindy-Lou, and many festive Whos from Who-ville.

Starting with more than 6,000 massive ice blocks, the carvers work approximately six weeks - more than 12,000 man-hours - to create the nearly 17,000-square-foot frozen attraction. The artisans, using skills passed down through generations, follow a 300-page design book to create the ice spectacle. Ice carvings range in size from details as tiny as a coin to soaring scenes more than 30 feet tall. The environment will be kept frozen by a state-of-the-art chilling system keeping the attraction at a wintery nine degrees Fahrenheit to keep the ice intact. Guests will sport Gaylord’s complimentary signature blue parkas to stay warm and are encouraged to dress in their cold-weather clothing.

The carvers will travel nearly 6,000 miles from their homes in Harbin, China, to Grapevine, TX. Known as “Ice City,” Harbin is home to the world’s largest annual ice and snow sculpting festival in the world. At Gaylord Texan, some of the same artisans who create the Harbin festival will carve 300-pound blocks of ice into the larger-than-life, whimsical scenes. Carvers will use chisels, chippers, tongs, handsaws, grinders and even chainsaws to bring “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to life.

In addition to the amazing ice sculptures from the fan-favorite Christmas book, guests can also take rides down the two-story-tall ice slides and traverse through ice tunnels and arches. The ICE! experience concludes in a separate area dedicated to the Nativity scene, meticulously carved, and shaped in a display of crystal-clear ice.

ICE! is only one of the enchanting events taking place during Gaylord Texan’s 20th annual Lone Star Christmas. Additional activities will include snow tubing, ice skating, snowball throwing, cirque shows, gingerbread decorating, a character breakfast with The Grinch, atrium light shows, elf training academy, photos with Santa, escape rooms, story time with Mrs. Clause, scavenger hunts, and an antique Christmas carousel.

In addition to the events and activities, resort visitors will also be dazzled by awe-inspiring holiday décor throughout the resort’s four-and-a-half acres of indoor gardens under glass including over two million twinkling lights, a 54-foot-tall Christmas tree, 15,000 ornaments, 20-foot-tall toy soldiers, magical miniature train sets, and so much more. Additionally, brand new this year, the resort will feature enhanced décor throughout the massive property including luminaries lighting up The Alamo, colorful holiday floral displays, glowing lanterns, and a Christmas Tree Trail featuring spectacularly decorated Christmas trees with different themes to make magical backdrops for family photos. The unique trees will include a Postcard Tree, Cowboy Christmas Tree, Lone Star State Tree, and Wine & Hops Tree.

Also being unwrapped this year are Christmas at Gaylord Texan packages that include special room rates and admission to select events. Guests are encouraged to book their experiences early, as advance online reservations are required for all ticketed events. Tickets are limited to many of the experiences. For tickets, more information, or to book an overnight stay, guests may visit ChristmasatGaylordTexan.com.

# # #

TM & © 2023 Dr. Seuss Enterprises, L.P. All Rights Reserved.

© Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Used with permission. All rights reserved.