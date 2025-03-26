Former Keurig® President Michelle Stacy Joins Blended BioHealth, Inc. as Non-Executive Chair of the Board

Michelle Stacy Joins Blended BioHealth, Inc. as Non-Executive Chair

Strategic addition signals accelerated vision and planned growth for category-defining innovation in single-serve beverage systems.

FLEX’s single-serve system—powered by zero electricity—redefines convenience and sustainability, offering real innovation in a category ripe for disruption.” — Michelle Stacy

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FLEX BEVERAGES , Inc. (“FLEX” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Blended BioHealth , Inc. (“BBHI”), is proud to announce the appointment of Michelle Stacy , former President of Keurigand seasoned consumer brand executive, as Non-Executive Chair of the Board of Blended BioHealth, Inc.Michelle brings over three decades of success leading iconic consumer brands, including Gillette, Procter & Gamble, and Keurig. During her tenure as President of Keurig, Michelle had direct operating responsibility for all aspects of the business and helped scale the organization to support a remarkable 60% CAGR growth from 2008–2013. Michelle also serves on the boards of iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT) and Skullcandy, adding further critical strategic insight and experience.“I’m excited to join Blended BioHealth, Inc. as its Non-Executive Chair, especially as FLEX Beverages innovation is poised to transform how people consume beverages on the go,” said Stacy. “FLEX’s single-serve system—powered by zero electricity—redefines convenience and sustainability, offering real innovation in a category ripe for disruption.” As BBHI’s Non-Executive Chair, Michelle will focus on advising the CEO and Board on strategy, organizational scaling, and identifying high-impact corporate opportunities. “We are honored to welcome Michelle to the BBHI / FLEX family,” said Peter N. Christos, CEO of BBHI / FLEX. “Michelle helped shape one of the most successful beverage platforms of our time, and her insights into scaling disruptive brands with built-in exponential recurring revenue opportunities will be instrumental as we advance our mission.”Innovation Without Limits The FLEX™ system eliminates the need for electronics or heating elements while delivering a premium beverage experience. Designed in a familiar beverage-can form factor, it supports a wide range of drink types—from hot brews to cold refreshers—anywhere there’s access to hot or cold water. With sustainability at its core, FLEX pods are crafted from 100% recyclable materials and feature a compact design that uses significantly less plastic than traditional single-use plastic bottles.Michelle’s leadership aligns with BBHI / FLEX’s vision to reimagine on-the-go beverage consumption for a more health-conscious, mobile, and environmentally aware generation. Her appointment signals FLEX’s commitment to scaling with purpose—innovating responsibly while maintaining performance and quality. Learn more about FLEX’s pioneering approach to single-serve beverage systems at www.FlexBeverages.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BBHI and/or the Company’s plans, anticipated performance, goals and products, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and various factors and unforeseen conditions could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. In some instances, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “likely to,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions. The BBHI and/or the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.About FLEX BEVERAGES, Inc.FLEX BEVERAGES, Inc., a subsidiary of Blended BioHealth, Inc., is redefining the future of beverage consumption through its patent-pending FLEX™ Beverage System. Designed with sustainability, portability, and performance in mind, FLEX delivers a premium single-serve experience tailored for today’s fast-paced, on-the-go lifestyle—without compromise.All trademarks, service marks, and brand names mentioned herein, including Keurig, Gillette, Procter & Gamble, iRobot, and Skullcandy, are the property of their respective owners. Their use does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

