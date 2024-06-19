PGA Golf Pro, Scott Piercy Joins Forces with FLEX Beverages, Bringing a Touch of Excellence to the Revolutionary Brand
FLEX Beverages is leading the way in making high-quality, eco-friendly beverages accessible anywhere”PLANTATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FLEX FUELS INC., the innovative company behind FLEX Beverages, is excited to announce that professional golfer Scott Piercy has personally invested in and become a key advocate for the brand. Piercy, known for his professional dedication and excellence on the golf course, brings a unique perspective to the groundbreaking beverage company.
Scott Piercy’s decision to invest in FLEX Beverages highlights his commitment to innovation and sustainability. As a professional golfer, Piercy understands the importance of convenience and quality, making him a perfect ambassador for FLEX Beverages. "FLEX Beverages is leading the way in making high-quality, eco-friendly beverages accessible anywhere," said Piercy. "I’m proud to support a brand that values both innovation and sustainability". Piercy’s involvement is set to enhance FLEX Beverages' presence in the market. His endorsement underscores a shift towards products that combine convenience, quality, and sustainability, aligning with modern consumer values.
“We are thrilled to have Scott Piercy join the FLEX Beverages family,” said Jerry Pearring, COO of FLEX FUELS INC. “His investment and advocacy speak volumes about our brand’s potential. We’re excited about the future milestones we’ll achieve together.” The FLEX Beverage System makes single-serve drinks simple and eco-friendly. Its portable, no-power design is perfect for any setting, from in-home to out-of-the-home experience. The system’s recyclable pods offer a variety of beverages, including coffee, teas, vitamin supplements, energy drinks, and refreshing cold drinks. Plus, the Spin-Control Straw Valve lets you customize the strength of your drink to your liking. FLEX Beverages is all about convenience and sustainability, making it easy to enjoy great-tasting drinks anywhere. For more information on the FLEX Beverage System, please visit www.FLEXBeverages.com. Scott Piercy’s partnership with FLEX Beverages marks a significant step in the brand’s journey. By championing sustainability and convenience, FLEX is positioned for long-term success in a market increasingly focused on eco-friendly solutions.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s plans, anticipated performance, goals, and products, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and various factors and unforeseen conditions could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements. Among these risk factors are (a) the growth and performance of the FLEX™ system and the Company’s products, (b) the growth of the single-serve beverage market, (c) the Company’s marketing and growth strategies and its future development, and (d) results of operations and financial performance. In some instances, forward-looking statements may be identified by words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “likely to,” “potential” or “potentially,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions. All information provided in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law. All trademarks used in this release are the property of their respective owners.
About FLEX FUELS INC.:
FLEX FUELS INC., a subsidiary of Blended BioHealth Inc., is a leader in beverage innovation. By prioritizing sustainability and superior quality, FLEX FUELS INC. is reshaping the beverage industry. The FLEX™ system, marketed under FLEX Beverages, delivers a premium, environmentally friendly beverage experience that meets the demands of modern consumers.
Peter N. Christos
FLEX FUELs, Inc.
Info@flexbeverages.com
