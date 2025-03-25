I knew immediately this would be dope to sing from a woman’s perspective.” — 20xii

New Sensation 20XII Flips the Script with Electrifying New Single, “Give It To Ya” – Out March 28

With a voice that commands attention and a presence that leaves an indelible mark, rising R&B sensation 20XII is back with another show-stopping release. Her latest single, “Give It To Ya”, set to drop Friday, March 28, 2025, offers a bold new perspective on love, opulence, and passion.

Originally penned by songwriter Alivia Blue, “Give It To Ya” was crafted from a male perspective—an anthem of devotion, where a man showers his woman with both material and physical affection. But when 20XII heard the track, she saw an opportunity to flip the script. With her signature sultry vocals and undeniable charisma, she breathes new life into the song, reimagining it from a woman’s point of view—boldly owning her desires and reveling in the power of receiving.

“I knew immediately this would be dope to sing from a woman’s perspective,” says 20XII. “It’s rare that we get to take control of the narrative, and I loved the challenge of bringing this song to life in a way that’s both confident and empowering.”

20XII: A Star in the Making

Born and raised in Atlanta, GA, 20XII has been captivating audiences since the age of three. Her early years were spent immersed in dance, music, and performance—laying the foundation for a career that now boasts millions of views and streams worldwide. After making waves as a member of the girl trio Pink Heart, she has since carved out her own lane, proving to be an unstoppable force in the industry.

Her previous single, “Talk My SHH”, shattered expectations, racking up over 1 million views on YouTube, while “Locked In” made an explosive debut on the iTunes Top 100 Pop Chart, peaking at #48. Backed by Sony Music/The Orchard, 20XII continues to blend genres seamlessly, opening for the likes of Jacquees and Keyshia Cole, while establishing herself as an artist who refuses to be boxed in.

The Countdown Begins

With “Give It To Ya”, 20XII delivers a record that is both seductive and assertive—a celebration of femininity, confidence, and the thrill of being desired. Fans can expect smooth R&B production, infectious melodies, and vocals that leave an undeniable impact.

As the release date nears, anticipation continues to build. Will “Give It To Ya” become the next viral sensation? If 20XII’s track record is any indication, the answer is a resounding YES!

Mark your calendars: “Give It To Ya” arrives on all streaming platforms on Friday, March 28, 2025.

ABOUT 20XII

20XII is a genre-bending artist and singer-songwriter who has amassed millions of views across platforms. With a career spanning viral YouTube covers, charting singles, and major industry co-signs, she continues to break boundaries and redefine what it means to be an independent powerhouse in music.

By Md Washington

