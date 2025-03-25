Robot Industries Launches RiA Agents AI: A Game-Changer in Intelligent Automation

RiA AI Agent: The Future of Intelligent Automation by Robot Industries RiA AI Agents (Robot Industries Automation Agents)

Robot Industries introduces RiA AI agents to revolutionize business automation and enhance human potential!

RiA AI Agents is designed to learn, adapt, and enhance processes, ensuring seamless integration with existing business operations.” — Transforming Enterprise Workflows with AI

BERLIN, GERMANY, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robot Industries is proud to announce the launch of RiA - AI Agents for Business Automation - a groundbreaking suite of artificial intelligence tools designed to streamline and optimize business processes while empowering employees to focus on innovation and growth.

RiA AI Agents (Robot Industries Automation Agents) are intelligent, self-learning AI-driven solutions built to automate complex business operations, increase efficiency, and reduce manual workload. Unlike traditional tools that focus solely on efficiency, RiA combines advanced AI with Robot Industries’ signature human-first philosophy, ensuring automation works for people, not instead of them.



KEY CAPABILITIES OF RIA:



Robot Industries is launching RiA AI agents with nine industry-specific use-case implementations, covering a full range of robotic, operational, and business intelligence activities for small, mid-sized, and large enterprises:

● RiA Robots-Agent – Keeps Your Robots at Peak Proactive Performance.

● RiA RPA – AI-powered automation for faster and smarter operations.

● RiA Manager – AI-driven business management and decision-making.

● RiA Assistant – Empowers employees with expert guidance.

● RiA Chat – Personalized, always-on customer support backed by knowledge-based and semantic search.

● RiA CRM Agent – AI-enhanced customer relationship management.

● RiA BDM Agent – AI-driven lead generation for business development.

● RiA ERP Agent – Industry-specific AI optimization for ERP systems.

● RiA Sales Manager – AI-powered sales optimization and data-driven growth.



“Robot Industries developed the innovative AI/automation principle at the core of RiA: reading, thinking, and taking action. The innovation in which we invested more than 14 months offers high adaptability and allows full customization for diverse enterprise needs" said Sergiu Spinu, CEO of Robot Industries.

For more information, visit https://robotindustries.com

