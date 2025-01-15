Robot Industries Launches CleanX R3: A Smarter Way to Clean

CleanX R3 AI 5 in 1 Cleaning Robot

CleanX R3 5-IN-1 AI Cleaning Robot is a Game-Changer for Modern Businesses

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robot Industries, a leader in advanced robotics with global manufacturing and R&D capabilities across Europe, North America and Asia, announces the launch of the CLEANX R3 5-IN-1 AI Cleaning Robot Line. This innovative solution redefines cleaning efficiency for businesses looking for superior performance and seamless integration into modern operations, all in a user-friendly design.

THE FUTURE OF CLEANING, TODAY

The CLEANX R3 is more than just a cleaning robot—it's an all-in-one solution that can be adapted to the usage needs of offices, hotels, factories, hospitals, or government centers. With advanced AI at its core, it seamlessly adapts to different environments, delivering flawless results even in the busiest and most demanding settings.

Here’s what makes the CLEANX R3 a game-changer:

● Detects and switches cleaning modes automatically for carpets and hard floors.

● Navigates elevators, gates, and multi-floor operations independently, making it ideal for large facilities.

● Automatically recharges, drains, and refills through its integrated base station.

● It is equipped with advanced sensors to identify and avoid obstacles, ensuring smooth and secure operation.

● Features next-generation lithium iron phosphate batteries for fast charging and extended battery life.

DESIGNED FOR RESPONDING TO REAL BUSINESS NEEDS

From corporate offices to hospitals, schools, and hotels, the CLEANX R3 effortlessly handles the demands of modern facilities. Its flexibility and precision make it a valuable asset in spaces where cleanliness and safety are non-negotiable.

The CLEANX R3 is the ultimate cleaning partner for:

● Factories and logistic centers

● Commercial centers

● Warehouses

● Educational and Healthcare facilities

● Office buildings

● Hotels and Public Sector Institutions

EMPOWERING BUSINESSES GLOBALLY

At Robot Industries, our mission is simple: to help businesses run more efficiently while cutting costs and minimizing risks. The CLEANX R3 is a perfect example of this vision in action—taking over repetitive tasks so your team can focus on what truly matters. Whether it’s smart intralogistics or collaborative robots, we’re committed to creating innovative solutions that work for businesses of every size.

AVAILABILITY

The CLEANX R3 5-IN-1 AI Cleaning Robot is now available for order. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit www.robotindustries.com or contact sales@robotindustries.com.

ABOUT ROBOT INDUSTRIES

Robot Industries is a worldwide developer of sophisticated robotic solutions, specializing in automation technologies with a focus on improving operational excellence for various industries. By blending German engineering know-how with the manufacturing efficiency of China, Robot Industries offers high-class quality and affordable robotics to meet the transforming requirements of any business in the world.

