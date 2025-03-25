Browns Restaurant Group Announces Browns Socialhouse® location in Cambridge, ON

Jonny Mercer, Kevin May, Dan Clayton and Graham Pelley from Brosoho Inc at the opening of Browns Socialhouse Cambridge

VANCOUVER, CANADA, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BROWNS RESTAURANT GROUP is beyond excited to announce the opening of Browns Socialhouse Cambridge in Cambridge, Ontario. This location marks the fifth Browns Socialhouse in Ontario and the third location for franchisee Kevin May & Brosoho Inc.Guests can expect to experience fresh, flavourful food & beverages in a sophisticated yet welcoming space, with the brand putting an emphasis on housemade recipes using high-quality ingredients.BROWNS SOCIALHOUSEis a Vancouver-based franchise within the Browns Restaurant Group portfolio, with over 80 locations across Canada. They are a hybrid concept - striking the perfect balance between a typical formula upscale casual dining restaurant and neighbourhood pub. The brand was designed to be franchised and to work as the template for future brands. The “small footprint” business model brings efficiencies and enhancements that “big box casual” simply cannot match.###About BRG:The company is an award winning Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSEand LIBERTY KITCHEN, as well as SCOTTY BROWNSin the U.S.A. Ranked at #25 of Canada’s Top 50 by Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine, and #10 in full service dining.Franchise Information: Bruce FoxMedia and Marketing Contact: Emily PedersenReal Estate Representation:BC and Alberta: Sitings (Dan Clark & Nancy Bayly)Ontario: The Behar Group (Kelly Farraj)

