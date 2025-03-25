Submit Release
Browns Restaurant Group Announces Browns Socialhouse® location in Cambridge, ON

Jonny Mercer, Kevin May, Dan Clayton and Graham Pelley from Brosoho Inc at the opening of Browns Socialhouse Cambridge

BROWNS RESTAURANT GROUP is beyond excited to announce the opening of Browns Socialhouse® Cambridge in Cambridge, Ontario.

VANCOUVER, CANADA, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BROWNS RESTAURANT GROUP is beyond excited to announce the opening of Browns Socialhouse® Cambridge in Cambridge, Ontario. This location marks the fifth Browns Socialhouse in Ontario and the third location for franchisee Kevin May & Brosoho Inc.

Guests can expect to experience fresh, flavourful food & beverages in a sophisticated yet welcoming space, with the brand putting an emphasis on housemade recipes using high-quality ingredients.

BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE® is a Vancouver-based franchise within the Browns Restaurant Group portfolio, with over 80 locations across Canada. They are a hybrid concept - striking the perfect balance between a typical formula upscale casual dining restaurant and neighbourhood pub. The brand was designed to be franchised and to work as the template for future brands. The “small footprint” business model brings efficiencies and enhancements that “big box casual” simply cannot match.

About BRG:
The company is an award winning Canadian franchisor of BROWNS SOCIALHOUSE®, BROWNS CRAFTHOUSE® and LIBERTY KITCHEN®, as well as SCOTTY BROWNS® in the U.S.A. Ranked at #25 of Canada’s Top 50 by Foodservice and Hospitality Magazine, and #10 in full service dining.


Franchise Information: Bruce Fox
Media and Marketing Contact: Emily Pedersen

Real Estate Representation:
BC and Alberta: Sitings (Dan Clark & Nancy Bayly)
Ontario: The Behar Group (Kelly Farraj)

Emily Pedersen
Browns Restaurant Group
