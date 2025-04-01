10 Years of Data, One Epic 4/20: LuvBuds Helps Dispensaries Gear Up for the Biggest Day in The Industry

“We’ve spent the last decade gathering and analyzing sales data to help our customers prepare for this moment.” — [Brett Harris, Founder & CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LuvBuds , the trusted wholesale dispensary supply partner, is gearing up for the Industry's biggest day in retail — 4/20. With ten years of industry data and insights, LuvBuds is helping dispensaries across the country maximize sales, streamline operations, and create an unforgettable celebration.“4/20 isn’t just a day, it’s the Super Bowl of our industry,” said Brett Harris, Founder & CEO of LuvBuds. “We’ve spent the last decade gathering and analyzing sales data to help our customers prepare for this moment. From our Value Added Consultative Approach to our Ideal Ordering Program, we know what works and we’re here to help you crush it.”LuvBuds is making it easier than ever for dispensaries to stock up with high-margin, in-demand products, while also offering custom printed products through Swag-Supply to ensure brands stand out. From top brands and new arrivals, to custom-branded rolling papers, lighters, and accessories — LuvBuds provides the tools to help dispensaries leave a lasting impression on their customers.As 4/20 approaches, LuvBuds continues to be the go-to solution for dispensaries, making preparation effortless by offering the best selection, best service, and best pricing to make sure every store is stocked, prepped, and ready for the year’s biggest event.With the upcoming new and evolving tariff policies, LuvBuds has committed to making no price changes through April 2025 to help shield dispensaries from unexpected price hikes leading up to the biggest industry day of the year.For more information on how to gear up for 4/20 with LuvBuds, visit shopluvbuds.com or contact your sales rep directly.About LuvBuds:LuvBuds is a leading wholesale distributor of dispensary supplies, offering top-tier products, unbeatable pricing, and a commitment to customer success. With a focus on data-driven distribution, LuvBuds helps dispensaries optimize their purchasing strategies and maximize profits.

