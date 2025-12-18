LuvBuds Welcomes Major Federal Step Toward Modern Cannabis Policy

This executive order is a real signal that the country is moving toward a more rational framework.” — Brett Harris, Founder & CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, President Donald Trump signed an executive order instructing federal agencies to move cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III, marking a significant step toward aligning federal policy with the reality of state-regulated cannabis markets and the need for clearer rules around research, oversight, and legitimate commerce.Let’s be clear about what this is — and what it isn’t. This is a major step forward for medical research and federal legitimacy. This does not legalize adult-use cannabis nationwide and does not override state programs. The executive order is expected to speed the reclassification process, but agencies still have work to do.For operators across the country, this is meaningful. Schedule III positioning could reduce major friction points the industry has fought for years — including barriers around research and certain tax burdens — and it signals a more practical federal stance on cannabis.What does this mean for LuvBuds customers? At LuvBuds, we don’t win by hype — we win by execution. Here’s what you can expect from us as the landscape evolves:We’ll stay compliant and steady. We will continue operating strictly within all applicable federal and state requirements while the process unfolds. You’ll get clarity, not noise. We’ll share simple updates when something changes that actually affects purchasing, shipping, payments, or operations. We’ll keep doing what makes you money. Better category management, better merchandising, better in-stock performance, and smarter programs that lift accessory revenue and margin.A note from Brett Harris, Founder & CEO:“Today is one of those moments where you can feel the industry turning a page. We’ve worked through uncertainty for a long time by building LuvBuds through disciplined, mature leadership in a still developing industry. This executive order is a real signal that the country is moving toward a more rational framework. Our job is to keep helping our customers win: better assortments, better execution, and a partner who shows up.”What's next? We’ll be monitoring federal agency guidance closely as the Schedule III process advances and will keep our customers informed if any operational requirements shift.About LuvBuds:LuvBuds is a national wholesale partner to licensed cannabis retailers, specializing in category management across Glass, Papers, Electronics, Accessories, HazMat, and Back-of-House. We help retailers grow accessory revenue through disciplined assortments, retail execution, data-informed programs, and service standards that make us the easiest vendor to work with.

