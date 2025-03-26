Sunrise Boutique Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Bridal Store in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin

Sunrise Boutique Logo

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pleasant Prairie, WI - March 2025: The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Bridal Store in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin has been awarded to Sunrise Boutique. This recognition honors Sunrise Boutique for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of products and services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Sunrise Boutique is a leading bridal store in Pleasant Prairie, recognized for its high-quality dresses and accessories. Many happy brides have found their dream wedding dress at Sunrise Boutique. This boutique offers beautiful, high quality bridal gowns and accessories in a wide variety of styles. Sunrise Boutique can also create custom made wedding dresses to ensure that every bride has a perfect wedding dress for their special day. Sunrise Boutique is size inclusive and has dresses for short, tall, curvy, and petite brides. In addition to bridal wear, Sunrise Boutique has dresses for the following special occasions: Mother of the Bride; bridesmaids; wedding guests; graduation; Quinceanera; couture; and prom. Proudly serving Pleasant Prairie and the surrounding communities, Sunrise Boutique is dedicated to offering beautiful bridal and formal dresses and fostering meaningful connections within the community.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Sunrise Boutique stood out as an exceptional boutique. Known for its friendly and helpful team, Sunrise Boutique has earned a strong reputation within the Pleasant Prairie community, with glowing reviews from countless satisfied customers. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from customers who were highly impressed by Sunrise Boutique’s communication and exceptional service:“5 stars hands down. Not only do they have a jaw stopping collection of beautiful dresses but great customer service and an amazing tailor. We planned a last minute engagement, found a beautiful dress and had it tailored in less then 2 days. You will not be disappointed. CHECK THIS PLACE OUT THEY ARE MAKING BEAUTIFUL MEMORIES HAPPEN!”“I can’t express enough how thankful I am to Sarah & Sunrise Boutique for helping me find my perfect dress! The ladies here made me feel so welcomed, heard, and beautiful. They fit me in last minute for my initial appointment and helped me pick out dresses to try after a brief description of what I was looking for, and the second dress was the perfect match for me. They were helpful and easy to work with for ordering and alterations. The dress and veil combo came out to be very affordable compared to other dress shops. Thank you so much for everything!”“I absolutely love this boutique! The dresses are absolutely gorgeous and of amazing quality. The selection is stylish and elegant—perfect for any occasion. The staff was incredibly helpful, making my shopping experience even better with their friendly and knowledgeable service. I’ll definitely be coming back again, and I’ll be telling all my friends about this gem of a store”The Sunrise Boutique team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure every bride looks and feels her best.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Sunrise Boutique, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.com

