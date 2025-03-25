COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ON USDA’S ADDITIONAL YEAR-LONG EXTENSION OF THE HORSE PROTECTION ACT FINAL RULE

“This decision marks another significant victory for the equine industry and all who advocate for fair, reasonable regulations. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has agreed to delay the implementation of its Horse Protection Act final rule until February 1, 2026—further strengthening our fight against federal overreach and unjust mandates.

I also want to extend my gratitude to the ten agricultural leaders—including the Commissioners, Directors, and Secretaries of various State Departments of Agriculture—who joined me in writing our joint letter urging the postponement and complete withdrawal of this rule. Their support was instrumental in achieving this critical delay.

The Biden administration’s attempt to force this rule through without adequate consideration for industry stakeholders was a clear overreach. Protecting horses from mistreatment is essential. However, government agencies should not weaponize regulations to penalize hardworking individuals across the equine industry. By postponing implementation until 2026, the USDA ensures that misguided regulations do not unfairly harm equine industry owners, trainers, and breeders. This delay also allows USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and her administration to reassess the impact of the rule.

This extension is critical to ensuring that any future regulatory changes are just and transparent. As we move forward, I remain hopeful that the Trump administration will adopt a more balanced approach to the Horse Protection Act’s enforcement and interpretation—one that prioritizes fairness and respects those who dedicate their lives to caring for these magnificent animals."