CBP Officers seize 51 pounds of cocaine in the San Juan-Santo Domingo ferry

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico– U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 51 pounds (23 Kilograms) of cocaine concealed within the M/V Kydon that arrived at the Pan-American Dock East in San Juan. The estimated value of the contraband is $ 400K.

"Each interception, hidden within the vessels from foreign sources, represents not only a victory against the flow of deadly substances but also our agency’s commitment to combatting the devastating impact of drug trafficking in our communities.” stated Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations for the San Juan Field Office. “We remain committed to disrupting criminal networks attempting to exploit our ports and continue to partner closely with international, local and Federal agencies to uphold the safety and security of our region.”

On March 24, CBP officers assigned to the Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team (A-TCET) inspected the ferry arriving from Santo Domingo. During inspection a CBP K9 alerted to a trained odor within the ship.

CBP officers found 2 plastic wrapped bundles of suspected contraband near the emergency evacuation boats.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assumed custody of the contraband and the newly established Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) will oversee the criminal investigation. The President’s Executive Order (EO) 14159 § 6: “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” directs the establishment of Homeland Security Task Forces led by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations. The mission of the HSTF is to end the presence of criminal cartels, foreign gangs, and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) throughout the United States, dismantle cross-border human smuggling and trafficking networks, with a particular focus on such offenses involving children.

“Criminal organizations who plan to smuggle deadly narcotics into our island should know that we will investigate their illegal activities until we identify their leaders and bring them to justice", said Rebecca C. Gonzalez-Ramos, Special Agent in Charge of HSI San Juan. "HSI agents will remain vigilant and will dismantle criminal transnational organizations that pose a threat to national security and the public safety of our island.”

CBP has a complex mission at ports of entry with broad law enforcement authorities tied to screening all foreign visitors, returning American citizens and imported cargo that enters the U.S. at more than 300 land, air and seaports.