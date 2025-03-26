'Mushrooms of Hope': Agri Planet Africa Leads Refugee Women in Uganda Toward Climate-Resilient Livelihoods

Women in Kyangwali take part in a mushroom training led by the Roots of Resilience consortium, promoting food security and sustainable livelihoods.

A new women-led initiative combats hunger, deforestation, and poverty by empowering refugees with sustainable mushroom farming and entrepreneurship skills.

You can’t rely on handouts forever. Our communities need tools, not just food...” — Ignatius Ahumuza, CEO and Co-Founder of Agri Planet Africa

KYANGWALI, KIKUUBE, UGANDA, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of record-breaking heat and escalating food insecurity, a new partnership in western Uganda is turning agricultural waste into a powerful tool for change. Agri Planet Africa, in collaboration with six local organizations, has launched a climate-resilient livelihood program under a new consortium called Roots of Resilience, focused on empowering women through mushroom farming.

The initiative targets women from both refugee and host communities in the Kyangwali Refugee Settlement, equipping them with the training and startup resources needed to grow and market mushrooms—a sustainable crop requiring minimal space and water.

“You can’t rely on handouts forever. Our communities need tools, not just food,” said Ignatius Ahumuza, CEO and Co-Founder of Agri Planet Africa. “This is about building dignity, resilience, and opportunity from the ground up.”

Mushroom farming is especially critical in the region, where the dry season has lasted more than four months, devastating staple crops like beans and vegetables. By contrast, mushrooms are grown indoors using organic waste, making them an ideal climate-smart alternative that combats both hunger and deforestation.

“The women in these trainings are not just learning a new skill,” said Janelle Nightingale, Executive Director of Agri Planet Africa. “They’re reclaiming their agency. They’re building livelihoods that can withstand climate change.”

Each participant receives a starter kit that includes mushroom spawn, tools, and hands-on instruction. The program also offers value-addition techniques, nutrition-focused cooking lessons, and training in product marketing—laying a foundation for long-term economic independence.

In a region heavily reliant on aid, and where deforestation of the Bugoma Forest has accelerated as families search for farmland, the Roots of Resilience initiative offers a holistic, community-driven solution.

This effort officially launched on International Women’s Day, underscoring its commitment to gender equity and community transformation.

Agri Planet Africa invites media, partners, and global supporters to follow the journey of these changemakers and contribute to a growing movement rooted in sustainability, empowerment, and hope.

Agri Planet Africa is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering vulnerable communities in Africa through education, permaculture, entrepreneurship, and leadership training. Through partnerships with local organizations, the group provides tools for long-term self-reliance and climate resilience.

