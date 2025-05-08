Over 1,000 Ugandans Affected by Disputed Land Demarcation; Petition Delivered to Government Officials

Community Members Gather to Petition Government Over Disputed Land Demarcation

Agri Planet Africa submits petition to local officials after community-identified boundary markers impact landowners, schools, and farms in Masindi District.

We are documenting the concerns of impacted communities and pursuing all administrative avenues available to ensure lawful land rights are respected.” — Ahumuza Ignatius, CEO, Agri Planet Africa

MASINDI, WESTERN REGION, UGANDA, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 1,000 rural Ugandans are affected by a recently contested land demarcation process in Masindi District, where concrete boundary markers were installed by individuals identifying as representatives of the National Forestry Authority (NFA). The markers were placed without advance public notice or consultation, impacting titled land, family homes, farms, schools, and the Family Resource Center operated by Agri Planet Africa.

In response, Agri Planet Africa—alongside elected local leaders—submitted a formal community petition on May 5 to Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Nandinda Darius, the President’s appointed representative in the district. The petition requests a formal review of the boundary process, a temporary suspension of further demarcation, and assurance that registered land titles and community-led conservation efforts are recognized and protected under existing laws.

RDC Darius acknowledged receipt of the petition and committed to providing a written response within 14 days. He also pledged to return with NFA officials from the regional office to inspect the affected areas and address potential irregularities.

“We remain engaged and committed to a lawful and transparent resolution,” said Prince Ahumuza Ignatius, CEO of Agri Planet Africa. “We are documenting the concerns of impacted communities and pursuing all administrative avenues available to ensure lawful land rights are respected.”

Community members have expressed concern over the boundary process, pointing to a lack of transparency and absence of public engagement. In response, Agri Planet Africa is compiling documentation including land records, photos, and testimonies from affected residents for review by appropriate government entities.

“We are committed to gathering verifiable data and advocating within legal frameworks,” said Janelle Nightingale, Executive Director of Agri Planet Africa. “This moment reflects the broader importance of protecting rural communities through inclusive and rights-based development practices.”

Alinaitwe Cleofash, Director of Innovations & Extension, emphasized that the region’s residents have historically been stewards of the land. “We believe conservation should be implemented with—not imposed upon—communities. Their voice and experience are essential to any sustainable solution.”

National media outlets, including NTV Uganda and NBS Television, have covered the petition and local response. Agri Planet Africa has also shared verified media—including footage of the petition submission and community meetings—across digital platforms using the hashtag #RightToStayUganda.

The organization is continuing public outreach through interviews, documentation, and cultural storytelling efforts designed to ensure that affected communities remain part of the national conversation around land rights and environmental stewardship.

