Urban Wings Announces Super Bowl LX Watch Party in Atlanta

Fans can catch every play of the Super Bowl in a festive setting, enjoying Urban Wings’ fan-favorite menu and the camaraderie of Atlanta’s football community.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Wings, Atlanta’s beloved wing destination, will host a Super Bowl LX watch party on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at all Atlanta-area Urban Wings locations. The event invites football fans and the local community to come together to watch the year’s biggest game on big screens, enjoy fan-favorite dishes, and celebrate in a lively, welcoming atmosphere designed for fans to connect, cheer, and savor every play.The Super Bowl LX watch party at Urban Wings will offer fans an exciting, community-driven way to experience the championship game together. Guests will enjoy the restaurant’s renowned menu, which features freshly prepared classic and boneless wings tossed in signature sauces, as well as their popular Philly cheesesteaks and a diverse array of sides. Urban Wings remains committed to quality, sourcing chicken from Springer Mountain Farms and providing plant-based vegan options so that everyone in attendance has a delicious choice to complement the festivities. With multiple screens, upbeat service, and a lively crowd, Urban Wings aims to deliver a spirited Super Bowl atmosphere for guests of all ages.“We’re proud to bring Atlanta’s football community together for Super Bowl LX,” said Christine Malouf-Hasni, co-owner of Urban Wings. “Every year, game day is about more than just football—it’s about friends, family, and making memories over great food. We’ve created a space where everyone can come as they are, share in the excitement, and feel at home, whether they’re die-hard fans or just in it for the wings. That’s what Super Bowl Sunday is all about at Urban Wings.”To reserve your spot at the Urban Wings Super Bowl LX Watch Party, visit your nearest Atlanta location or check out www.myurbanwings.com for event details. Join the celebration and make this Super Bowl Sunday one to remember.About Urban WingsUrban Wings is an Atlanta-based restaurant known for its diverse selection of chicken and vegan wings, signature sauces, and Philly cheesesteaks. Dedicated to quality and hospitality, Urban Wings sources premium ingredients and creates a welcoming environment at all its locations, making it a favorite gathering place for food lovers and the local community.Urban Wings is a leading wing restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, celebrated for its wide variety of chicken and vegan wings, mouth-watering sauces, and signature Philly cheesesteaks. With a passion for quality and flavor, Urban Wings proudly serves all-natural Springer Mountain Farms chicken across its multiple locations. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and community-focused events, Urban Wings is the go-to destination for wing lovers and food enthusiasts.

