Southall Church Announces Additions to Leadership for Growth Ahead

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supporting the execution on its mission of being a healthy, multiplying church that brings the life of Jesus to our families, neighbors and nations, Southall Church ( https://www.southall.church/ ) has added two new executives to its team.Craig McKown has officially joined the Southall Church staff as the new executive pastor, bringing seasoned, strategic leadership to the operational and expansion efforts. McKown has 14 years of demonstrated ministry experience building healthy teams, empowering volunteers and taking new ground through community initiatives and multiplication as an executive pastor at The Bridge in Spring Hill, Tenn.Cherie Hammond has officially stepped in as the chief financial officer, leading the charge on financial development, creating impact through generosity, and strengthening the administrative foundation that will fuel future growth and expansion. Hammond has served on Southall’s Finance Committee since 2022 and has been a part of the church family since 2007. As CFO, Hammond brings a tremendous amount of experience and expertise, having worked in the industry for over 40 years as well as serving on the boards of several local organizations and non-profits.Both McKown and Hammond have officially started in their new roles on Monday, March 17th of this year.Senior Pastor Rob Rogers said, “These additions mark a significant step forward and investment in the future of our community. These positions will create new opportunities for development and enable us to better serve the area we call home.”Source: Southall ChurchSouthall Church is a non-denominational, Bible-based Christian church. It was founded in 1994 and is located in Franklin, Tenn. Our vision is to be a healthy, multiplying church that brings the life of Jesus to our families, neighbors, and nations. For more information, please visit us at https://www.southall.church/ For all inquiries, please contact PR@Southall.Church

