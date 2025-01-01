Grace Chapel Becomes Southall Church; All are Invited

On Sunday, January 5th, 2025, the launch of Southall Church (https://www.southall.church/) will occur, and everyone is invited to join the celebration.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grace Chapel Becomes Southall Church ; All are InvitedTo this wonderful community,Grace Chapel has been honored to be a fixture in the community of southwest Franklin for over 30 years. It has been a church that has impacted thousands of lives in the region and around the world. Now, it enters the next phase.On Sunday, January 5th, 2025, the launch of Southall Church ( https://www.southall.church/ ) will occur, and everyone is invited to join the celebration. Worship services will take place at 9 and 11 AM. Following each service, there will be hot chocolate and coffee, breakfast sandwiches, music, balloons and a photo booth.Southall Church merchandise will also be available. For anyone looking to explore or deepen their faith, this is the place to be. Southall Church is here to love and serve the community, so please come and join the celebration.Thanks to the capable leadership of Senior Pastor Rob Rogers, Southall Church is improving it's ability to serve and bless the people in the surrounding communities. The beautiful campus is being leveraged to launch community events. To help strengthen young families, renovations are being made to improve fellowship and children's spaces.To support those who are exploring faith or curious about Christianity, a series of new classes are being offered. These are just a few of the exciting changes in the church direction and culture that are being implemented in 2025. The church is adapting and growing - meeting the needs of the community with an unwavering faith in Christ that connects timeless scripture to everyday lives."Southall Church" (named after the historic road where the church sits) reflects the church's commitment to be a blessing to this wonderful community with new leadership, culture, vision, and now a new name. It is a commitment of the church to serve faithfully, love sacrificially, and help people follow Jesus.The community is joyfully invited to come join the celebration services on Sunday, January 5th, 2025.Source: Southall ChurchSouthall Church is a non-denominational, bible-based Christian church. It was founded in 1994 and is located in Franklin, Tennessee. It's vision is to be a healthy, multiplying church that brings the life of Jesus to families, neighbors, and nations. For more information, please visit https://www.southall.church/ For all inquiries, please contact PR@Southall.Church

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.