New Fort Collins “Tech Bar” Redefines IT Services with Hospitality, Mocktails, and Innovation

Technical Framework is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technical Framework, a leading IT managed service provider, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Fort Collins - a space that redefines the traditional IT experience. Merging cutting-edge technology with the comfort of a hospitality lounge, the new tech bar is where clients and guests can relax, sip mocktails, explore live tech demonstrations, and engage with consultants in a pressure-free environment.

This innovative concept transforms how businesses and individuals interact with IT. The space offers a modern, open layout that encourages interaction, creativity, and collaboration - ditching the old-school office vibe for a welcoming atmosphere that fosters genuine connection and problem-solving.

Located in the heart of downtown Fort Collins at 123 N. College, Suite 140, the new space occupies a familiar address - formerly home to Europa Hair Salon and Spa. Many Fort Collinites will recognize the spot and appreciate the refreshed, community-focused concept it now hosts.

“At Technical Framework, we believe IT shouldn't be intimidating. Our new tech bar brings hospitality into the tech space, making it accessible, engaging, and even enjoyable,” said Al Harris, Co-Founder and Operations Manager. “Whether you're seeking network security solutions or simply want to explore the latest tech over a non-alcoholic drink, we’ve created a space where clients feel at ease.”

“Let us know you're coming so we can save you a seat!” added Harris.

The new location also features live demos of enterprise-grade equipment, workshop events, and consultation areas - creating an all-in-one environment for innovation, education, and support. It’s not just an office; it’s an experience.

Location: 123 N. College Ave., Suite 140, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Website: https://TechFramework.com

About Technical Framework

Technical Framework is an IT managed service provider delivering Total IT Management, network security, and consulting services. Serving small businesses and nonprofits, Technical Framework is committed to simplifying technology and helping clients thrive.

