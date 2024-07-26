Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,611 in the last 365 days.

Technical Framework Releases Comprehensive Cybersecurity Guide for Individuals

Technical Framework, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the release of its new eBook, "Personal Digital Security."

Our eBook aims to educate individuals on the best practices for protecting their personal information and staying safe online.”
— Al Harris

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technical Framework, a leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce the release of its new eBook, "Personal Digital Security." This comprehensive guide is tailored to help individuals enhance their personal cybersecurity and protect their digital lives.

The "Personal Digital Security" eBook covers essential topics such as home router security, firewalls, Wi-Fi security, malware protection, online account management, VPNs, strong passwords, and more. The guide provides practical advice and easy-to-follow steps to secure personal devices and online activities.

"In today’s digital age, personal cybersecurity is more important than ever," said Al Harris, CEO of Technical Framework. "Our eBook aims to educate individuals on the best practices for protecting their personal information and staying safe online."

The "Personal Digital Security" eBook is available for free download on Technical Framework's website. To get your copy, visit https://techframework.com.

About Technical Framework

Technical Framework is a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, committed to helping individuals and businesses protect their digital assets. With a focus on education and innovation, Technical Framework offers a range of resources and services to enhance cybersecurity awareness and resilience.

Al Harris
Technical Framework, LLC
+1 970-372-4940
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Technical Framework Releases Comprehensive Cybersecurity Guide for Individuals

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more