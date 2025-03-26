Myra Godfrey Honored With The “Business Leadership Excellence Award” At The CXO 2.0 Conference, 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jaya Jaya Myra Productions (JJMP), a full-scale PR and communications agency headquartered in New York City, is proud to announce that its CEO, Myra Godfrey, has been awarded the prestigious CXO 2.0 Conference Business Leadership Excellence Award for her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to exemplary leadership, teambuilding and company culture.Myra Godfrey, better known by her nom de plume Jaya Jaya Myra, is a well known author and thought leader in the consciousness, mindfulness and mind-body wellness space. She has taken her personal life and leadership ethos into every aspect of operations at Jaya Jaya Myra Productions, fostering a company culture that expects excellence and stellar results from its team, while also maintaining a very healthy work-life harmony ethos that enables everyone to truly thrive. Under her guidance, Jaya Jaya Myra Productions has become a model for corporate employee well-being and conscious, mindful business practices, offering flexible remote work policies, extensive paid time off, employee mentoring, and fully paid benefits.“My approach to leadership has always been simple: put people first,” says Myra Godfrey. “When employees feel valued, supported, and empowered, excellence becomes the natural outcome. Receiving this recognition is an incredible honor, but the real reward is seeing my team thrive both personally and professionally. I use my framework of The WELL Method in everything I do and how I run a company, and it’s created remarkable results for my team and our clients.”It’s not just the employees at JJMP that thrives, it’s the company itself. Under Myra’s leadership, the company bootstrapped its way to immediate profitability with zero outside investment, and has seen year-over-year significant growth since its founding and launch in 2020 at the beginning of a global pandemic.Jaya Jaya Myra Productions has quickly grown into a top PR and communications agency focused on clients in emerging technologies and products creating impactful social good.Employees at Jaya Jaya Myra Productions credit Myra’s leadership for cultivating a workplace where overall well-being and clear communication is prioritized and friendships flourish.“Myra leads with intention and integrity. She has built a company where people are valued, supported and given the tools to succeed. Her approach to leadership proves that when you invest in people, success follows, period. This award reflects the culture she has created at JJMP and the impact she continues to have on both employees and clients,” says Desmond Warren, Senior PR Associate."Myra’s leadership exemplifies what it means to build a thriving, people-first company. At Jaya Jaya Myra Productions, success stems from a culture that prioritizes well-being, collaboration, and meaningful impact, allowing both employees and clients to flourish,” says Peyton Sweeney, PR Associate.Myra sees company success as much more than just profits. In fact, she measures company success through 3 primary metrics, all of which have equal importance: profitability and growth, employee happiness and wellness, and overall client success - proving that effective leadership is about more than just business, it’s about people.For more information on Jaya Jaya Myra Productions, visit: https://jayajayamyraproductions.com/

