Micah Stampley Releases New Anthem “Holy”

Holy is a fresh sound of worship for churches and worshippers globally” — Micah Stampley

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned gospel recording artist Micah Stampley is back with a powerful new single, “Holy.” This soul-stirring, heartfelt ballad is an open invitation to convene with the Divine.Sonically transcending cultural, generational, and national boundaries, “Holy” is poised to unite voices around the world. Stampley’s deepest desire is for his new single to lead listeners to a place of inner-reflection and openness. “As I share this personal treasure, my hope is that worshippers everywhere will be ushered into a Holy presence,” says Stampley.“Holy” is a dynamic preview of Stampley’s forthcoming album. Fans can look forward to a deeply moving collection of songs that reflect his passionate faith and heart for the global church. "I'm excited about this new chapter in my career and the opportunity to join forces with 360MusicWorX and The Orchard celebrating my 20th year in the industry,” says Stampley. "Holy is a fresh sound of worship for churches and worshippers globally."To be part of the “Holy” promo tour, visit www.micahstampley.org . Experience Holy Here About Micah Stampley: For over 20 years, Micah Stampley has been an internationally recognized gospel recording artist and songwriter known for his powerful vocals and faith-filled lyrics, earning him multiple Stellar Award nominations and a Billboard- charting career. With a signature sound that blends contemporary gospel and world music influences. Stampley has released multiple albums, including hits like Take My Life, Our God, and Be Lifted. His music has taken him across the globe, leading songs in churches, conferences, and arenas.For interviews, media inquiries, or additional information, please contact info@micahstampley.org

