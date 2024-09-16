COMPOSER AND PRODUCER PAUL WRIGHT III ANNOUNCES FIRST SOLO PROJECT, REVERIE

Reverie Cover

Full Album and Visual Album Releasing November 15th, 2024 with Focus Track and Visual Film “Reverie No. 1” Available Now

As you listen to these pieces, I hope you’ll let yourself be transported to a place where time stands still” — Paul Wright III

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Composer, producer, and longtime music industry veteran Paul Wright III is set to release his debut solo project, Reverie, a New Age/Classical piano-centered orchestral project fusing a New Age style with Christian inspiration. Reverie and its companion visual album movie, directed and produced by Paul Wright III, releases November 15th, 2024 with the focus track “Reverie No. 1” available now.The album features soul-stirring, live orchestration blended with Wright’s piano artistry to create a sonic experience that evokes enchantment, nostalgia, and profound contemplation. With over four years to complete, Wright took special care with each track. “Ten (Prelude in C minor),” completed in 2023, was originally composed by Wright when he was just ten years old. Focus track “Reverie No. 1,” a peaceful and enchanting melody, was one of the first pieces composed for Reverie and features Dave Cleveland on guitars.“I’m truly excited to share my very first solo project, Reverie,” shares Paul Wright. “As you listen to these pieces, I hope you’ll let yourself be transported to a place where time stands still, where every note and every chord reflects a deeply personal story, and where each harmonic progression carries the weight of unspoken emotions.”Special guest appearances include Kirk Whalum, Mark Kibble of Take 6, Dave Cleveland, and others. Reverie also includes “Only You,” a special song composed and performed with Wright’s daughter, Nicole Wright, and featuring Mark Kibble of Take 6. Reverie was mixed in both stereo and Dolby Atmos giving the listener an immersive experience.The companion visual album and movie were planned since the inception of Reverie to showcase the deep, spiritual origin of the songs. As a composer for film and TV, Wright has always imagined music visually as well as sonically and worked to convey his vision in both album and film. Although the visual album tells a complete story with scenes pulled from the daily human experience, each song is a life vignette that can stand on its own.“The film is loosely autobiographical,” says Wright. “The visual album will be offered individually as a 7-part series that covers parts of everyday life people will be able to relate to.”With over thirty years of experience in the music industry, Paul Wright III is an Emmy Awardwinning composer, producer, and artist, a seven-time GRAMMYnominee, five-time Emmy nominee, as well as a GMA Dove Award and Stellar Award winner and nominee. Reverie is his first solo project.About Paul Wright III: Paul Wright III has held many key positions in the music industry including President of Harborwood/Zomba/BMG (NY/Nashville) and CEO and President 360MusicWorX/Orchard/NewDay (Nashville). As a composer and producer for film & TV, Wright has worked on over 200 projects including Made In America (Will Smith, Whoopi Goldberg, Ted Danson), Full House (ABC), The Martin Show (FOX - Theme song co-composer seasons 4 & 5), commercials for eBay, Popeyes (NOLA Strong), Sling TV, and Nationwide Insurance (featuring Tony Award-winning “Hamilton” star, Leslie Odom Jr.), He was also the Music Supervisor/Composer for the film “Remember Me - The Mahalia Jackson Story” (Hulu). Learn more at Paul Wright III here

